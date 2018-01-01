Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Practice report

Japanese GP: Hamilton fastest as Hulkenberg shunt ends FP3

shares
comments
Japanese GP: Hamilton fastest as Hulkenberg shunt ends FP3
By: Scott Mitchell
8h ago

Lewis Hamilton continued his domination ahead of Japanese Grand Prix qualifying as the final Formula 1 practice session at Suzuka ended early after a Nico Hulkenberg crash.

Hamilton improved late on to topple title rival Sebastian Vettel, having spent most of the session at the foot of the times following an early rain shower.

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari teammate Vettel by a tenth on their initial flying laps on supersofts before light rain increased after a quarter of an hour.

That left the Ferraris on top, with Friday pacesetter and championship leader Hamilton slowest of the 20 drivers.

Hamilton did not set a representative time in his Mercedes after aborting his first flying lap then locking up and going down the escape road at the final chicane on his second.

A slide for Sergio Perez at Spoon confirmed slick tyres were no longer suitable for the conditions and track action stopped for 15 minutes while teams waited for the weather to improve.

Valtteri Bottas broke the silence just after the half-hour mark and reported the track was fine but for damp kerbs, and that sparked a series of improvements.

Fernando Alonso was the first to lower his time with 20 minutes to go, although the McLaren driver remained near the tail end of the field in 17th.

It took a while for the leaders to find time, with Raikkonen messing up his first effort by going off-track at the end of the esses in the first sector.

Vettel set a personal best in the first sector but then ran wide exiting Degner 2, and complained he was still struggling with the rear as he failed to improve.

The final 10 minutes proved decisive, with first Vettel going quicker on a 1m29.715s and then Hamilton lapping 0.116s quicker despite a slightly scruffy lap.

Vettel was quicker in the first two sectors but shipped almost have a second in the final sector, which is the second part of the long back straight, 130R and the final chicane.

Raikkonen did not improve and fell to third, ahead of Max Verstappen in the leading Red Bull.

Bottas ended up fifth in the second Mercedes, 0.8s slower than Hamilton, with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

A late flier from Esteban Ocon took him to seventh ahead of Racing Point Force India teammate Sergio Perez as Carlos Sainz (Renault) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) completed the top 10.

Any chance of final improvements was extinguished with less than three minutes to go when Hulkenberg rear-ended his Renault into the barriers halfway through the uphill esses at the start of the lap.

Hulkenberg ran a little wide on the exit of the first left-right and his car swapped ends as he tried to correct the slide, which sent him into the wall with quite considerable damage.

The session was red-flagged and did not resume.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'29.599  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'29.715 0.116
3 Finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 13 1'30.054 0.455
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 13 1'30.304 0.705
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 13 1'30.422 0.823
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 10 1'30.474 0.875
7 France Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 12 1'31.088 1.489
8 Mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 12 1'31.483 1.884
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.  Renault Renault 14 1'31.513 1.914
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 13 1'31.521 1.922
11 France Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 14 1'31.636 2.037
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc  Sauber Ferrari 14 1'31.760 2.161
13 New Zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Honda 13 1'32.030 2.431
14 Canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 14 1'32.201 2.602
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 12 1'32.224 2.625
16 Sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 10 1'32.442 2.843
17 Spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Renault 14 1'32.608 3.009
18 Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin  Williams Mercedes 14 1'32.631 3.032
19 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Renault 13 1'33.034 3.435
20 France Pierre Gasly  Toro Rosso Honda 10 1'33.105 3.506
Next Formula 1 article
Live: Follow qualifying for the Japanese GP as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow qualifying for the Japanese GP as it happens

Next article

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

5h ago
Ricciardo engine problem Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Starting grid for Japanese GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for Japanese GP

The F1 calendar debate 01:23
Formula 1

The F1 calendar debate

News in depth
Mercedes will have
Formula 1

Mercedes will have "different" team order plan for Suzuka race

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash
Formula 1

Ericsson: Error passing Bottas caused Q1 crash

Ricciardo engine problem
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.