Japanese GP: Best of team radio

Hamilton was clearly enjoying Mercedes’ pace advantage on Friday 1 / 11 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images Hamilton: “This track is awesome!”

Team: “Glad you’re enjoying it.”

Hamilton: “I’m having the best day.”

Strong qualifying result for Toro Rosso on Honda’s home turf 2 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Team: “We are P6, Gasly is P7. Good job, Brendon.”

Hartley: “Awesome guys, well done. Really happy. A lot of hard work from Honda and everyone on the team. Mega. thank you.”

Raikkonen and Verstappen state their side of the story after first lap crash 3 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Raikkonen: “He just drive into me completely.”

Ferrari: “We saw kimi, we saw.”

Red Bull: “So you’ve been given a five-second penalty. Been given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and not returning safely.”

Verstappen: “What the *** honestly. I tried to do the best I could. He drives around the outside. He could have just easily waited for me...to come back.”

Leclerc and Magnussen clash on lap 2 4 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Leclerc: “Magnussen is and will always be stupid. It’s a fact. A shame.”

Magnussen: “The car is ****** guys.”

Contact with Verstappen leaves Vettel down the order 5 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Vettel: “Is it believable what this guy is doing? I don’t think so. Where is he thinking he can go?”

Verstappen: “What the **** is he thinking to overtake there? So ******* stupid.”

Hamilton wants more regular updates from the team 6 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Hamilton: “Have you gone for a break, Bono? ‘Cause I haven’t had an update for a while.“

Team: “Yeah, I’m back now, Lewis.”

Leclerc has to retire from the race 7 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Leclerc: “Aah, there’s something broken. Something is broken. Woahh. No, I didn’t touch the wall. Yeah, something broke.”

Grosjean wasn’t too happy to lose a position to Perez right after VSC ended 8 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Team: “OK, gap to Perez 1.7s. Let’s stay within five in case he gets a penalty.”

Grosjean: “Yeah, I know he needs to give the position now.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win 9 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Hamilton: “Woohoo. Guys man. I love you guys. I love driving the car. I love this track. I hope you guys are not getting bored of this because I’m definitely not!”

Team: “Never grow tired, Lewis. Never grow tired. Yeah, you guys are looking good out there.”

Hamilton: “Yeah, the Silver Arrows in formation...he he he.”

Team: “Yeah, what a team.”

Horner comes on team radio to speak to Verstappen 10 / 11 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very strong drive to get that in spite of the penalty. Very very strong. I doubt you’re too popular with Ferrari and the Italians today.”

Verstappen: “Yeah, well that’s not my problem. They went too aggressive.”