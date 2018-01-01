Japanese GP: Best of team radio
Recap the Japanese Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Hamilton was clearly enjoying Mercedes’ pace advantage on Friday
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Hamilton: “This track is awesome!”
Team: “Glad you’re enjoying it.”
Hamilton: “I’m having the best day.”
Strong qualifying result for Toro Rosso on Honda’s home turf
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Team: “We are P6, Gasly is P7. Good job, Brendon.”
Hartley: “Awesome guys, well done. Really happy. A lot of hard work from Honda and everyone on the team. Mega. thank you.”
Raikkonen and Verstappen state their side of the story after first lap crash
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Raikkonen: “He just drive into me completely.”
Ferrari: “We saw kimi, we saw.”
Red Bull: “So you’ve been given a five-second penalty. Been given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and not returning safely.”
Verstappen: “What the *** honestly. I tried to do the best I could. He drives around the outside. He could have just easily waited for me...to come back.”
Leclerc and Magnussen clash on lap 2
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Leclerc: “Magnussen is and will always be stupid. It’s a fact. A shame.”
Magnussen: “The car is ****** guys.”
Contact with Verstappen leaves Vettel down the order
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Vettel: “Is it believable what this guy is doing? I don’t think so. Where is he thinking he can go?”
Verstappen: “What the **** is he thinking to overtake there? So ******* stupid.”
Hamilton wants more regular updates from the team
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Hamilton: “Have you gone for a break, Bono? ‘Cause I haven’t had an update for a while.“
Team: “Yeah, I’m back now, Lewis.”
Leclerc has to retire from the race
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Leclerc: “Aah, there’s something broken. Something is broken. Woahh. No, I didn’t touch the wall. Yeah, something broke.”
Grosjean wasn’t too happy to lose a position to Perez right after VSC ended
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Team: “OK, gap to Perez 1.7s. Let’s stay within five in case he gets a penalty.”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I know he needs to give the position now.”
Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Hamilton: “Woohoo. Guys man. I love you guys. I love driving the car. I love this track. I hope you guys are not getting bored of this because I’m definitely not!”
Team: “Never grow tired, Lewis. Never grow tired. Yeah, you guys are looking good out there.”
Hamilton: “Yeah, the Silver Arrows in formation...he he he.”
Team: “Yeah, what a team.”
Horner comes on team radio to speak to Verstappen
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very strong drive to get that in spite of the penalty. Very very strong. I doubt you’re too popular with Ferrari and the Italians today.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, well that’s not my problem. They went too aggressive.”
Vettel explains risky move
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Vettel: “OK, not much to say. I think enough’s been said. I don’t know. If I dont go for that gap and that gap was there then might as well stay at home. Sorry for the result.”
