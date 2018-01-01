Sign in
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Top List

Japanese GP: Best of team radio

Japanese GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
14m ago

Recap the Japanese Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Hamilton was clearly enjoying Mercedes’ pace advantage on Friday

Hamilton was clearly enjoying Mercedes’ pace advantage on Friday
1/11

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Hamilton: “This track is awesome!”
Team: “Glad you’re enjoying it.”
Hamilton: “I’m having the best day.”

Strong qualifying result for Toro Rosso on Honda’s home turf

Strong qualifying result for Toro Rosso on Honda’s home turf
2/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team: “We are P6, Gasly is P7. Good job, Brendon.”
Hartley: “Awesome guys, well done. Really happy. A lot of hard work from Honda and everyone on the team. Mega. thank you.”

Raikkonen and Verstappen state their side of the story after first lap crash

Raikkonen and Verstappen state their side of the story after first lap crash
3/11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Raikkonen: “He just drive into me completely.”
Ferrari: “We saw kimi, we saw.”
Red Bull: “So you’ve been given a five-second penalty. Been given a five-second penalty for leaving the track and not returning safely.”
Verstappen: “What the *** honestly. I tried to do the best I could. He drives around the outside. He could have just easily waited for me...to come back.”

Leclerc and Magnussen clash on lap 2

Leclerc and Magnussen clash on lap 2
4/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Leclerc: “Magnussen is and will always be stupid. It’s a fact. A shame.”
Magnussen: “The car is ****** guys.”

Contact with Verstappen leaves Vettel down the order

Contact with Verstappen leaves Vettel down the order
5/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Vettel: “Is it believable what this guy is doing? I don’t think so. Where is he thinking he can go?”
Verstappen: “What the **** is he thinking to overtake there? So ******* stupid.”

Hamilton wants more regular updates from the team

Hamilton wants more regular updates from the team
6/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Hamilton: “Have you gone for a break, Bono? ‘Cause I haven’t had an update for a while.“
Team: “Yeah, I’m back now, Lewis.”

Leclerc has to retire from the race

Leclerc has to retire from the race
7/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Leclerc: “Aah, there’s something broken. Something is broken. Woahh. No, I didn’t touch the wall. Yeah, something broke.”

Grosjean wasn’t too happy to lose a position to Perez right after VSC ended

Grosjean wasn’t too happy to lose a position to Perez right after VSC ended
8/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Team: “OK, gap to Perez 1.7s. Let’s stay within five in case he gets a penalty.”
Grosjean: “Yeah, I know he needs to give the position now.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate win
9/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hamilton: “Woohoo. Guys man. I love you guys. I love driving the car. I love this track. I hope you guys are not getting bored of this because I’m definitely not!”
Team: “Never grow tired, Lewis. Never grow tired. Yeah, you guys are looking good out there.”
Hamilton: “Yeah, the Silver Arrows in formation...he he he.”
Team: “Yeah, what a team.”

Horner comes on team radio to speak to Verstappen

Horner comes on team radio to speak to Verstappen
10/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Horner: “Well done, Max. It was a very strong drive to get that in spite of the penalty. Very very strong. I doubt you’re too popular with Ferrari and the Italians today.”
Verstappen: “Yeah, well that’s not my problem. They went too aggressive.”

Vettel explains risky move

Vettel explains risky move
11/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Vettel: “OK, not much to say. I think enough’s been said. I don’t know. If I dont go for that gap and that gap was there then might as well stay at home. Sorry for the result.”

