Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Top List

Japanese GP: Best images from Sunday's race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, in the drivers parade

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, in the drivers parade
1/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Honda Fans

Honda Fans
2/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Mechanics on the grid with the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
3/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, on the grid
4/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
5/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
6/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
7/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start
8/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start
9/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start
10/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start
11/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads the chase of Bottas

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads the chase of Bottas
12/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads at the start
13/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The midfield pack enters Turn 2

The midfield pack enters Turn 2
14/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins after making contact with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 spins after making contact with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
15/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, trailing sparks from his damaged front wing

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, trailing sparks from his damaged front wing
16/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, trails sparks from his damaged front wing after contact with Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, trails sparks from his damaged front wing after contact with Max Verstappen
17/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 with front wing damage

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 with front wing damage
18/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
19/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
20/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, battles with Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
21/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
22/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
23/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, passes Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, passes Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
24/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
25/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
26/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads a queue of cars

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads a queue of cars
27/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
28/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, passes Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, passes Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
29/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, passes Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, passes Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
30/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, leads Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
31/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, runs wide

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, runs wide
32/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, rejoins after collision with Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, rejoins after collision with Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
33/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
34/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
35/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
36/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
37/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull RB15
38/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 crosses the finish line

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 crosses the finish line
39/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in Parc Ferme

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in Parc Ferme
40/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates in Parc Ferme
41/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
42/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
43/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Cars of Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in Parc Ferme

Cars of Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in Parc Ferme
44/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, second place Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Podium: race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, second place Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
45/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the champagne
46/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, drinks Champagne on the podium
47/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the trophy and the champagne

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium with the trophy and the champagne
48/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Toto Wolff

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Toto Wolff
49/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 with the trophy

Race winner Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 with the trophy
50/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

By:
Oct 13, 2019, 3:10 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, a race that will be remembered for a wild first lap.

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
21:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
01:00
14:00
QU Sun 13 Oct
21:00
10:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
01:10
14:10
