Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

shares
comments
F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 1:58 AM

Formula 1 chiefs say they are trying to minimise disruption to the Japanese Grand Prix timetable amid concerns about the impact of super Typhoon Hagibis.

With Japan bracing itself for the typhoon to hit land on Saturday, there is a high likelihood of the high winds and rains disrupting track action.

Current forecasts suggest that Hagibis will make landfall at some point on Saturday, bringing with it 100mph winds and the potential for flooding in coastal locations.

The dangers of the typhoon have already prompted Rugby World Cup officials to cancel two matches planned for Saturday, and F1 is regularly evaluating the situation to work out whether action needs to be taken at Suzuka too.

In a joint statement issued by the FIA and F1 on Thursday, it said: “The FIA, Formula 1, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix.

"Every effort is being made to minimise disruption to the Formula 1 timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority.

“All parties will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates in due course.”

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to pose the greatest threat to Suzuka on Saturday, before tracking north towards Tokyo.

Back in 2004, a typhoon prompted Japanese GP officials to abandon running on Saturday, with qualifying taking place on Sunday morning before the race.

Next article
The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

Previous article

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
20:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
00:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
22:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
01:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
00:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

1h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

3
MotoGP

Why Honda must now split with Lorenzo

4
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Erebus Holden badly damaged in 20G crash

12m
5
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

Latest videos

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good 05:50
Formula 1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race 06:44
Formula 1

The dent to Red Bull's confidence before Honda's home F1 race

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A lap of Suzuka in F1 2019

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide 02:28
Formula 1

Mark Webber: Suzuka track guide

What it takes to become a race driver? 07:07
Formula 1

What it takes to become a race driver?

Latest news

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis
F1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good
F1

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle
F1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules
F1

Haas hits out at rivals' "inconsistent" views on F1 rules

Ferrari would only rue 2019 if it wasn't learning from errors
F1

Ferrari would only rue 2019 if it wasn't learning from errors

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.