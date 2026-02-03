James Vowles explains the gamble that caused Williams to miss the Barcelona test

Williams team principal James Vowles has explained the context behind the team missing the private test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, admitting it was a consequence of chasing maximum performance and pushing the organisation's operating limits.

Speaking before the reveal of the 2026 livery, the former Mercedes strategist linked the delay to how late the teams are pushing to release key designs. With the 2026 regulations creating a steep and early development curve, the temptation to commit to a chassis, wings, floor, and bodywork as late as possible to capture gains is strong.

Commit too early, and you could arrive at the first race with an out-of-date design, but if you commit too late, then you increase the risk of manufacturing lead times biting you. This is what happened to Williams.

“We stopped development of the 2025 car very early but also what you want to make sure you're doing is you want to make sure you're pushing your decisions on when you release chassis, front wing, rear wing, floor, bodywork as late as possible to catch all of the development goodness.”

He added: “So if you print a car, if you treat it that way, you say ‘OK, we're going to print the car’ in April last year. We, of course, would have a car, but it would be very slow compared to the capability of it, and you'd be behind in the upgrade race.

"The second is we have to test ourselves as a business. Championship level is not just being able to develop the car either aerodynamically or vehicularly. It's also pushing the boundaries of how long it takes you to get an idea produced into a real working car, and so we have to continually move that forward as a result of it.

"We were testing ourselves as a business. So both you keep the performance goodness, but also we have to start pushing ourselves more and more to get towards championship level."

But the team failed to hit its target of attending Barcelona.

"I would much prefer to have been in Barcelona. I'm going to pre-empt all that. That was the goal. That was what we were intending to do. We did not achieve it.”

While Vowles argues that despite missing testing, his team has mitigated the impact of this through alternative prep work in the shape of VVT mileage, simulator work from Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon and feedback from Mercedes, its power unit supplier, which recorded over 500 laps across its drivers.

“We are fortunate to the fact that Mercedes has sufficient runners that there's quite a bit of information coming back on both the gearbox and the power unit that enables us to get ahead when we come to Bahrain, means that I do not believe with six days of testing we'll be on the back foot.”

There is, however, experience that cannot be replicated.

"What's missing is there's a lot of knowledge for the drivers to inherently perfect what's going on on track. What's missing is a correlation for where our aerodynamics really are and a correlation for where our vehicle dynamics really are. So track data is the only way of establishing that.



"So there is a loss but with six days of testing, with our driver-in-loop simulator that we invested in - state-of-the-art and up and running in the last year – we are able to mitigate a lot of those."

He ended: "Right now no one knows, and I really do mean no one, what the pecking order is."