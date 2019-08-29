Gallery: All of James Hunt's F1 wins

The late James Hunt, who famously beat Niki Lauda to the 1976 Formula 1 World Championship, would have turned 74 today. On this occasion, we filter through the Motorsport Images archive to celebrate his 10 grand prix wins.
1975 Dutch GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Hesketh 308B, Cosworth 3.0 V8 DFV. Started: 3rd
1976 Spanish GP
Photo by: David Phipps
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1976 French GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1976 German GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1976 Dutch GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1976 Canadian GP
Photo by: Ford Motor Company
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1976 US GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1977 British GP
Photo by: LAT Images
McLaren M26, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1977 US GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
McLaren M26, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1977 Japanese GP
Photo by: LAT Images
McLaren M23, Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
