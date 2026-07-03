Jacques Villeneuve defends Lewis Hamilton over F1 retirement claims

1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has defended Lewis Hamilton, dismissing suggestions that the seven-time champion should have considered hanging up his helmet during his struggles in recent years.

Following a challenging end to his otherwise successful stint at Mercedes, where he won six of his seven titles, many from inside and outside of the paddock suggested that the Briton should have retired to end his career on a high. However, Hamilton's recent resurgence, including his first grand prix victory as a Ferrari driver, has silenced many of his early doubters.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Villeneuve shot down the narrative that the 41-year-old had stayed in the series too long.

"I was always of the opposite thought," the Canadian explained. "Why retire? I don't understand this concept of, 'Oh, it's too late. He has to retire. Poor him.' If the fire is still there, why retire?

"Just because people want to remember a champion at his peak, and suddenly there's a bad one or two seasons, and it hurts them. Not the driver, not the sportsman himself. It hurts them as a fan, and they don't want to see their hero failing.

"So, in their mind, 'Oh, he should retire so we can keep him at his top.' But they're not the sportsman. They don't understand what's going on."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton left Mercedes for Ferrari at the start of 2025. After a difficult first season adjusting to the Maranello outfit, Hamilton has bounced back in 2026.

"So you get there, you get a chance to drive with the biggest team, to rebuild it. And you're still making what £40-60million a year. Why should you retire?" Villeneuve continued. "He wasn't running last. He wasn't qualifying last. He was still out there giving his best."

He added: "So, he's proven that all these naysayers were wrong. If you have the fire, the talent doesn't suddenly disappear. It's all about whether you're willing to make the sacrifices. Are you willing to put the time and effort in?"