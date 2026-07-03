Jacques Villeneuve defends Lewis Hamilton over F1 retirement claims
Jacques Villeneuve has defended Lewis Hamilton’s decision to continue racing, arguing that his Ferrari resurgence proves his retirement doubters wrong
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
1997 Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has defended Lewis Hamilton, dismissing suggestions that the seven-time champion should have considered hanging up his helmet during his struggles in recent years.
Following a challenging end to his otherwise successful stint at Mercedes, where he won six of his seven titles, many from inside and outside of the paddock suggested that the Briton should have retired to end his career on a high. However, Hamilton's recent resurgence, including his first grand prix victory as a Ferrari driver, has silenced many of his early doubters.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Villeneuve shot down the narrative that the 41-year-old had stayed in the series too long.
"I was always of the opposite thought," the Canadian explained. "Why retire? I don't understand this concept of, 'Oh, it's too late. He has to retire. Poor him.' If the fire is still there, why retire?
"Just because people want to remember a champion at his peak, and suddenly there's a bad one or two seasons, and it hurts them. Not the driver, not the sportsman himself. It hurts them as a fan, and they don't want to see their hero failing.
"So, in their mind, 'Oh, he should retire so we can keep him at his top.' But they're not the sportsman. They don't understand what's going on."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Hamilton left Mercedes for Ferrari at the start of 2025. After a difficult first season adjusting to the Maranello outfit, Hamilton has bounced back in 2026.
"So you get there, you get a chance to drive with the biggest team, to rebuild it. And you're still making what £40-60million a year. Why should you retire?" Villeneuve continued. "He wasn't running last. He wasn't qualifying last. He was still out there giving his best."
He added: "So, he's proven that all these naysayers were wrong. If you have the fire, the talent doesn't suddenly disappear. It's all about whether you're willing to make the sacrifices. Are you willing to put the time and effort in?"
Share Or Save This Story
Jacques Villeneuve calls on Ferrari to favour Lewis Hamilton – but will it happen?
Jacques Villeneuve warns Red Bull has "lost its sparkle" and faces "tough" rebuild process
Ferrari told to prioritise Lewis Hamilton for chance at 2026 F1 title
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger
What disappointed Kimi Antonelli after being beaten to pole position in British GP sprint qualifying
"They scared me yesterday" – Lewis Hamilton expected Ferrari to be six tenths off at Silverstone
Latest news
Zak Brown explains how McLaren ended toxic blame culture
F1 British GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million
Jacques Villeneuve defends Lewis Hamilton over F1 retirement claims
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments