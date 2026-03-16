Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Jacques Villeneuve argues that Mercedes’ 2026 F1 dominance is nothing like 2014

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve argues that Mercedes’ 2026 F1 dominance is nothing like 2014

Winners and losers from a very clean NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Winners and losers from a very clean NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

WRC to return to GB in 2027 as Scotland secures three-year deal

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC to return to GB in 2027 as Scotland secures three-year deal

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on F1's 2026 regs: 'We would have hated it'

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on F1's 2026 regs: 'We would have hated it'

BMW to unleash “April fool” M3 GT3 Touring at 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

GT
BMW to unleash “April fool” M3 GT3 Touring at 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Jacques Villeneuve argues that Mercedes’ 2026 F1 dominance is nothing like 2014

Jacques Villeneuve believes Mercedes’ early 2026 Formula 1 dominance is not as overwhelming as in 2014

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jacques Villeneuve has argued that Mercedes' dominance in the 2026 Formula 1 regulations is not like 2014.

The Brackley outfit dominated the championship from 2014 to 2021, winning seven drivers' championships with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg and eight constructors' titles.

While Mercedes has won every race of the season so far, including the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the Chinese sprint race and the Chinese Grand Prix, Villeneuve believes that the other teams will "figure a way to manage their energy better".

"Well, it's a dominance, but it's not huge. It's not like 2014 where there was more than a second and they still had boost to pump up. And other cars have the Mercedes engine as well," the 1997 F1 champion told Sky Sports Germany.

"It's just that they seem to have designed a car that is easy to drive, that is well-balanced. If you look at Russell, he's not even breaking a sweat. It's just like a drive in the park.

"He still has a little gap to go and that's what allows him to be easily hit, to not destroy his tyres. The other teams will figure a way to manage their energy better. But if you look at the races, the two Ferrari drivers have had better racecraft.

"Look at the first few laps. They figured out in the moment how to use their energy and they bring the fight to Russell. That's been fun and impressive."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Lintao Zhang / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fellow F1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher added: "Well, I have to say in Melbourne, there was a big difference. Saying that, Melbourne is a different track anyway. It doesn't count for the rest of the year.

"It's something very unique on a grip level and everything. Going here, Ferrari surprised me a bit. And talking about the electrical management, the battery management, when you compare it to before on the first in the sprint, even Ferrari looked a bit better than Mercedes, to be fair, because they seemed to have more battery in some areas."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on F1's 2026 regs: 'We would have hated it'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on F1's 2026 regs: 'We would have hated it'

Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes
More from
Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher warns Mercedes still has “reserves left” despite McLaren’s 2026 F1 progress

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher warns Mercedes still has “reserves left” despite McLaren’s 2026 F1 progress

Kimi Antonelli apology attempt to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint spotted on video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli apology attempt to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint spotted on video

Ferrari’s 2026 leap gives Fred Vasseur "breathing room", says Ralf Schumacher

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s 2026 leap gives Fred Vasseur "breathing room", says Ralf Schumacher
More from
Mercedes

Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Latest news

Jacques Villeneuve argues that Mercedes’ 2026 F1 dominance is nothing like 2014

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve argues that Mercedes’ 2026 F1 dominance is nothing like 2014

Winners and losers from a very clean NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Winners and losers from a very clean NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

WRC to return to GB in 2027 as Scotland secures three-year deal

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC to return to GB in 2027 as Scotland secures three-year deal

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Feature

Discover prime content

How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Filip Cleeren
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Stuart Codling
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying
View more