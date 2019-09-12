Gallery: All of Jackie Stewart's F1 race wins

On this day in 1965, Jackie Stewart scored his maiden Formula 1 win in the form of a one-two finish for BRM at Monza. We recall his celebrated grand prix career, during which he was both hailed and criticised for being a proponent of safety, by listing all 27 of his race victories.
1965 Italian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
BRM P261, BRM 1.5 V8. Started: 3rd
1966 Monaco GP
Photo by: LAT Images
BRM P261, BRM 1.9 V8. Started: 3rd
1968 Dutch GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Matra MS10, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th
1968 German GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Matra MS10, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 6th
1968 US GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Matra MS10, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1969 South Africa
Photo by: David Phipps
Matra MS10, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 4th
1969 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Matra MS80, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 4th
1969 Dutch GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Matra MS80, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1969 French GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Matra MS80, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1969 British GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Matra MS80, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1969 Italian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Matra MS80, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd
1970 Spanish GP
Photo by: LAT Images
March 701, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd
1971 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 4th
1971 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1971 French GP
Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1971 British GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1971 German GP
Photo by: David Phipps
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1971 Canadian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1972 Argentine GP
Photo by: David Phipps
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1972 French GP
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Tyrrell 003, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 3rd
1972 Canadian GP
Photo by: David Phipps
Tyrrell 005, Ford Cos. DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 5th
1972 US GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 005, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1973 South Africa
Photo by: David Phipps
Tyrrell 006, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 6th
1973 Belgian GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 006, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 16th
1973 Monaco GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 006, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
1973 Dutch GP
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Tyrrell 006, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 2nd
1973 Dutch GP
Photo by: LAT Images
Tyrrell 006, Ford Cosworth DFV 3.0 V8. Started: 1st
