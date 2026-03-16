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Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner gives Kimi Antonelli special shoutout after maiden win

Jannik Sinner praised fellow Italian Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver sealed a maiden Formula 1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Jannik Sinner, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Jannik Sinner, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner gave a shoutout to his fellow countryman Kimi Antonelli during his Indian Wells title acceptance speech after the Mercedes Formula 1 driver claimed his first grand prix victory at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Antonelli became the second-youngest F1 grand prix winner in Shanghai after successfully converting pole position to victory and fending off his team-mate George Russell and the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

"It has nothing to do with tennis, but it has been a special day for Italy because I'm a huge Formula 1 fan and having a very, very young Italian Kimi, bringing Italy back home on the top," the 24-year-old tennis player said after claiming victory himself during the Indian Wells Open.

"It's amazing, so thanks. Thanks Kimi. Thanks Formula 1 and see you all next year."

 

Antonelli was fighting back tears after he crossed the chequered flag to secure his maiden F1 victory.

"What an incredible day! This win is a fulfilment of one of the dreams I’ve had ever since I first drove a go-kart," he said in a Mercedes debrief.

"I want to say thank you to my amazing family and the incredible team at both Lauda Drive and Morgan Drive. I couldn’t have done this without any of them, and it means so much to take my first victory in F1. It was a very special moment for all of us.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"The race itself wasn’t easy. I lost a position at the start and had to fight back to get ahead. We then had to manage the safety car restart which wasn’t easy on the Hard compound. It was difficult to get the tyres working but fortunately we were able to before we were under threat from those behind.

"This has been a great way to close the first double-header of the season but there is lots of work ahead. We aren’t taking anything for granted and will make sure we work hard ahead of Japan and arrive in Suzuka in the strongest position we can."

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