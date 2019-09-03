Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Top List

Italian GP: All the winners since 1950

1950 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo (second left)

1950 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo (second left)
1/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
2/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari

1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
3/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1953 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati

1953 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
4/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes

1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
5/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes

1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
6/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1956 Stirling Moss, Maserati

1956 Stirling Moss, Maserati
7/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1957 Stirling Moss, Vanwall

1957 Stirling Moss, Vanwall
8/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall

1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
9/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1959 Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax

1959 Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
10/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1960 Phil Hill, Ferrari

1960 Phil Hill, Ferrari
11/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari

1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari
12/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1962 Graham Hill, BRM (right)

1962 Graham Hill, BRM (right)
13/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
14/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1964 John Surtees, Ferrari

1964 John Surtees, Ferrari
15/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1965 Jackie Stewart, BRM

1965 Jackie Stewart, BRM
16/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1966 Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari

1966 Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari
17/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1967 John Surtees, Honda

1967 John Surtees, Honda
18/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1968 Denny Hulme, McLaren

1968 Denny Hulme, McLaren
19/69

Photo by: David Phipps

1969 Jackie Stewart, Matra

1969 Jackie Stewart, Matra
20/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1970 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

1970 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
21/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1971 Peter Gethin, BRM

1971 Peter Gethin, BRM
22/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
23/69

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
24/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1974 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus

1974 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
25/69

Photo by: David Phipps

1975 Clay Reggazzoni, Ferrari

1975 Clay Reggazzoni, Ferrari
26/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1976 Ronnie Peterson, March

1976 Ronnie Peterson, March
27/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus

1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus
28/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1978 Niki Lauda, Brabham

1978 Niki Lauda, Brabham
29/69

Photo by: David Phipps

1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari

1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
30/69

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1980 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1980 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
31/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1981 Alain Prost, Renault

1981 Alain Prost, Renault
32/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1982 Rene Arnoux, Renault

1982 Rene Arnoux, Renault
33/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham

1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
34/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren

1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren
35/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren

1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
36/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
37/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams

1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams
38/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1988 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari

1988 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
39/69

Photo by: David Phipps

1989 Alain Prost, McLaren

1989 Alain Prost, McLaren
40/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
41/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams
42/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1992 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1992 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
43/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1993 Damon Hill, Williams

1993 Damon Hill, Williams
44/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

1994 Damon Hill, Williams

1994 Damon Hill, Williams
45/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1995 Johnny Herbert, Benetton

1995 Johnny Herbert, Benetton
46/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
47/69

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1997 David Coulthard, McLaren

1997 David Coulthard, McLaren
48/69

Photo by: LAT Images

1998 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

1998 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
49/69

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

1999 Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

1999 Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan
50/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
51/69

Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images

2001 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams

2001 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
52/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
53/69

Photo by: Shell Motorsport

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
54/69

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
55/69

Photo by: LAT Images

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
56/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
57/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2007 Fernando Alonso, McLaren

2007 Fernando Alonso, McLaren
58/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2008 Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso

2008 Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso
59/69

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

2009 Rubens Barrichello, Brawn

2009 Rubens Barrichello, Brawn
60/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
61/69

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
62/69

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
63/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
64/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
65/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
66/69

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
67/69

Photo by: Sutton Images

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
68/69

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
69/69

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

By:
Sep 3, 2019, 6:20 PM

The Italian Grand Prix was a part of the Formula 1 World Championship right from its inception in 1950. Ferrari has the most wins here (20) with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton jointly leading the all-time victors with five wins each. All have been run at Monza, apart from Imola being used in 1980 while it was being upgraded. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

