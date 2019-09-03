Italian GP: All the winners since 1950

1950 Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo (second left)
Photo by: LAT Images
1951 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1952 Alberto Ascari, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1953 Juan Manuel Fangio, Maserati
Photo by: LAT Images
1954 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
Photo by: LAT Images
1955 Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes
Photo by: LAT Images
1956 Stirling Moss, Maserati
Photo by: LAT Images
1957 Stirling Moss, Vanwall
Photo by: LAT Images
1958 Tony Brooks, Vanwall
Photo by: LAT Images
1959 Stirling Moss, Cooper-Climax
Photo by: LAT Images
1960 Phil Hill, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1961 Phil Hill, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1962 Graham Hill, BRM (right)
Photo by: Sutton Images
1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
Photo by: Sutton Images
1964 John Surtees, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1965 Jackie Stewart, BRM
Photo by: LAT Images
1966 Ludovico Scarfiotti, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1967 John Surtees, Honda
Photo by: LAT Images
1968 Denny Hulme, McLaren
Photo by: David Phipps
1969 Jackie Stewart, Matra
Photo by: Sutton Images
1970 Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1971 Peter Gethin, BRM
Photo by: LAT Images
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1974 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Photo by: David Phipps
1975 Clay Reggazzoni, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
1976 Ronnie Peterson, March
Photo by: LAT Images
1977 Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: LAT Images
1978 Niki Lauda, Brabham
Photo by: David Phipps
1979 Jody Scheckter, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1980 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
Photo by: LAT Images
1981 Alain Prost, Renault
Photo by: LAT Images
1982 Rene Arnoux, Renault
Photo by: LAT Images
1983 Nelson Piquet, Brabham
Photo by: LAT Images
1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1986 Nelson Piquet, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1987 Nelson Piquet, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1988 Gerhard Berger, Ferrari
Photo by: David Phipps
1989 Alain Prost, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1990 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1991 Nigel Mansell, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1992 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
1993 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
1994 Damon Hill, Williams
Photo by: LAT Images
1995 Johnny Herbert, Benetton
Photo by: LAT Images
1996 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1997 David Coulthard, McLaren
Photo by: LAT Images
1998 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
1999 Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan
Photo by: Sutton Images
2000 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images
2001 Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams
Photo by: Sutton Images
2002 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
Photo by: Shell Motorsport
2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
2004 Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
Photo by: LAT Images
2005 Juan Pablo Montoya, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2006 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
Photo by: Sutton Images
2007 Fernando Alonso, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2008 Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
2009 Rubens Barrichello, Brawn
Photo by: Sutton Images
2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2011 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
2012 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
Photo by: Sutton Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
Photo by: Sutton Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Photo by: Sutton Images
2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
The Italian Grand Prix was a part of the Formula 1 World Championship right from its inception in 1950. Ferrari has the most wins here (20) with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton jointly leading the all-time victors with five wins each. All have been run at Monza, apart from Imola being used in 1980 while it was being upgraded. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
