Italian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Ferrari SF90 rear wing 1 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari’s low downforce rear wing is a fairly simple affair with a low angle of attack to reduce drag. Also note the sculpted upper edge of the mainplane, which is pared back in the central portion to undoubtedly alter the tip vortex and with it the drag being created.

Red Bull Racing RB15 2 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull’s RB15 is sporting a very low downforce rear wing design as it looks to offset any power unit disadvantages it may have against rivals.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing 3 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here’s Renault’s low downforce effort, designed to both reduce drag for the long straights but also balance the car when needed.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail 4 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Haas will look at using a low downforce rear wing at Monza, a design which features far less inclination of the flap and a curvature on the trailing edge which meets with the slot gap separators.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing 5 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This image may make it look like Mercedes is planning on running a very low downforce front wing assembly, with just three elements, but the team has a new setup arriving at the track for Free Practice.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail 6 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Renault’s Monza-spec front wing is typical low downforce fare, with a large portion of the inboard section of the upper flap trimmed back.

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19 7 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Haas has opted for their usual ‘dipped in the middle’ approach, as it looks to compromise on some downforce and reduce drag.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail 8 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the Haas wings, note how there’s no adjuster fitted to the lower of these two wings.

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing 9 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso has shown its hand already, as the front wing has a redesigned flap stack, with all three tips of the upper flaps at the inboard end, altered to affect the vorticity of the Y250 airflow. This is married to some modifications to the mainplane below, which will also have a bearing on the potency of the Y250 vortex. Meanwhile, the upper flap has been cut back significantly to help boost straightline speed.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear detail 10 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look inside the Renault garage gives us a great view of the power unit and its installation, note how the wastegates pipework has been crushed and tapers to coincide with the shape of the crash structure.

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail 11 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of the Red Bull RB15 shows how the team has opted to straddle the power unit with some of the ancillary components.

Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail 12 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Likewise, its sister team, who had a head start in its working relationship with Honda, have also committed to placing some of the ancillary components over the back of their power unit.

Front wing of Racing Point RP19 13 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Racing Point introduced a new nose solution in Belgium (lower) but still has the old specification on site as an option.

Front wing of Racing Point RP19 14 / 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images It could be argued that the new solution is actually more simplistic, but that’s not always a bad thing. The newer solution has a thumb-style tip to comply with the nose height regulations and features a set of elongated wing pillars, furnished with three slots.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail 15 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the inner workings of Renault’s front suspension, steering rack and brake cylinder placement.

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail 16 / 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look inside Renault’s wheel rim, note the lug nuts used to locate the rim on the axle.

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail 17 / 18 Photo by: Alessio Morgese There’s plenty to talk about in this image of the Red Bull RB15 - from the kiel probe array that’s mounted in the airbox for FP1, to the closed off brake drums, to the exposed detail of the front suspensions heave element, to the great view we have of the lower part of the bargeboards, to the extremely skinny rear wing in the background.