Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Top List

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.307

1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.307
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'19.346

2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'19.346
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'19.354

3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'19.354
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.457

4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.457
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

5: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'19.839

5: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'19.839
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'20.049

6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'20.049
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'20.455

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'20.455
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

8: Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, no time

8: Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, no time
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

9: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, no time

9: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, no time
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

10: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time

10: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'20.517

11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'20.517
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.615

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.615
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'20.630

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'20.630
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

14: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.784

14: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.784
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

15: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'21.291

15: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'21.291
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

16: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'21.800

16: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'21.800
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

17: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'22.356

17: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'22.356
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

18: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'21.068 (back of grid start)

18: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'21.068 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

19: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'21.125 (back of grid start)

19: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'21.125 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, no time (back of grid start)

20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, no time (back of grid start)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sep 7, 2019, 4:38 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Series Formula 1

Event Italian GP
Sub-event QU
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

