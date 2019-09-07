Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.307
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
2: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'19.346
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
3: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'19.354
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
4: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'19.457
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
5: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'19.839
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
6: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'20.049
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'20.455
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
8: Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, no time
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
9: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, no time
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
10: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, no time
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
11: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'20.517
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.615
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'20.630
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
14: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'20.784
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
15: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'21.291
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
16: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'21.800
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
17: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'22.356
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
18: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, 1'21.068 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
19: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'21.125 (back of grid start)
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, no time (back of grid start)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship.
