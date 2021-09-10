Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The three-part qualifying shootout will set the grid for the sprint race on Saturday, as part of a new format F1 is trialing at select grands prix this year.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Monza. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, barring any red flags.

Date : Friday, September 10, 2021

: Friday, September 10, 2021 Start time: 16:00 GMT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 02:00 AEST¹ / 01:00 JST¹ / 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Practice 2 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 How can I watch qualifying? Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. Europe: Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1 Americas: USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN Asia: China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports Oceania: Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports Africa: Africa - SuperSport Can I stream qualifying? Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. Live commentary Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.