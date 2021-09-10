Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the qualifying session on Friday.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The three-part qualifying shootout will set the grid for the sprint race on Saturday, as part of a new format F1 is trialing at select grands prix this year.

What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will begin at 18:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Monza. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, barring any red flags.

  • Date: Friday, September 10, 2021 
  • Start time: 16:00 GMT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 02:00 AEST¹ / 01:00 JST¹ / 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

18:00

Qualifying

 16:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 02:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Practice 2

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

