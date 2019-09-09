Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
Flypast over the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Safety Car on the grid
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 into the first corner
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads at the start
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first corner of the race
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, at the first corner
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the second chicane on the first lap
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the Parabolica on the opening lap
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 off the track
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 spins
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, hits Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 after rejoining
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, with damage from hitting Stroll
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 battle
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 battle
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 retires from the race
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 cuts the corner whilst Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, battles with Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 crosses the finish line with Jean Alesi waving the chequered flag
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 celebrates crossing the finish line
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Fans celebrate a home win for Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Tifosi on the track
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
The track becomes a sea of Ferrari fans after the race
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which served up a great race with a thrilling battle for the lead.
