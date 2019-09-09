Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Top List

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

shares
comments
Slider
List

Flypast over the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Flypast over the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
1/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
2/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Safety Car on the grid

Safety Car on the grid
3/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
4/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 into the first corner

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 into the first corner
5/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads at the start

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads at the start
6/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race
7/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first corner of the race

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, at the first corner of the race
8/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, at the first corner

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, at the first corner
9/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the second chicane on the first lap

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the second chicane on the first lap
10/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the Parabolica on the opening lap

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W10 at the Parabolica on the opening lap
11/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
12/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 off the track

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 off the track
13/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 spins

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 spins
14/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, hits Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 after rejoining

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, hits Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 after rejoining
15/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, with damage from hitting Stroll

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, with damage from hitting Stroll
16/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 battle

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15 battle
17/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 battle

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14 battle
18/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
19/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 pit stop
20/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
21/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
22/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
23/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 retires from the race

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 retires from the race
24/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 battle
25/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
26/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
27/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 cuts the corner whilst Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 cuts the corner whilst Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 chases
28/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, battles with Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, battles with Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
29/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
30/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
31/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
32/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
33/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 crosses the finish line with Jean Alesi waving the chequered flag

Race Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 crosses the finish line with Jean Alesi waving the chequered flag
34/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 celebrates crossing the finish line

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 celebrates crossing the finish line
35/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
36/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, in Parc Ferme
37/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag

Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag
38/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
39/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari in parc ferme
40/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates with his team in parc ferme
41/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag

Tifosi storm the track with a Ferrari flag
42/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
43/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Fans celebrate a home win for Ferrari

Fans celebrate a home win for Ferrari
44/50

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
45/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
46/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Podium: race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, second place Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
47/50

Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
48/50

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Tifosi on the track

Tifosi on the track
49/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

The track becomes a sea of Ferrari fans after the race

The track becomes a sea of Ferrari fans after the race
50/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

By:
Sep 9, 2019, 7:01 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which served up a great race with a thrilling battle for the lead.

Read Also:

Next article
Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"

Previous article

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

2
Formula 1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

3
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

4
Formula 1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"

2h

Latest videos

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1
1h

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Latest news

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
F1

Italian GP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"
F1

Leclerc: Vettel spin meant Mercedes could play strategy "game"

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas
F1

Mercedes wasn't "holding back" engine despite new-spec dramas

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
F1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy
F1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.