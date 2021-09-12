Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Although Valtteri Bottas won the second-ever F1 Sprint on Saturday, but a penalty for a change of power unit will drop him to the back of the grid.

His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton starts fourth, three places behind his title rival Verstappen.

When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.

Date : Sunday, September 12, 2021

: Sunday, September 12, 2021 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix timetable

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Practice 2 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Italy Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Italian Grand Prix - Sprint Race results: