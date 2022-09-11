Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Italian GP as it happened Next / Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish
Formula 1 / Italian GP Race report

Italian GP: Verstappen wins from Leclerc as race ends under SC

Max Verstappen produced another recovery charge to overcome a grid penalty and jump Charles Leclerc to deny Ferrari a home win at Monza in Formula 1's 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Italian GP: Verstappen wins from Leclerc as race ends under SC
Listen to this article

Polesitter Leclerc defied expectation by running a two-stop strategy but his late push on fresh tyres failed to produce enough pace to reel in the champion as Verstappen rose from seventh.

Leclerc had his hopes bolstered by a late safety car that had the potential to throw a spanner in the works, but it was slow to pick up the leaders and duly denied a thrilling sprint to the finish and scuppered any Ferrari comeback.

That allowed the Red Bull driver to claim his 31st top-flight victory, fifth in a row and 11th of the season to close to within two triumphs of the record for the most successful F1 season.

After a change of internal combustion engine on the advice of supplier Honda, Verstappen lined up seventh thanks to a five-place grid penalty following his lap for second in qualifying.

His RB18 was shod in the softest available C4 tyre to launch well and claim fifth swiftly following an anti-stall trigger for third-starting Lando Norris and a pass on Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen kept climbing in the early stages of the 53-lap 100th anniversary race at Monza. He relegated AlphaTauri pilot Pierre Gasly for fourth at the end of lap one before diving past 2021 Italian GP winner Daniel Ricciardo under braking into the first chicane for a provisional podium.

That left only Leclerc and second-starting George Russell up ahead, the Mercedes holding firm after aborting the first chicane while squabbling with the Ferrari for the early lead.

Despite the W13 separating the pair, Leclerc and Verstappen traded early fastest laps over the timing line as a net 2.5s split the protagonists.

Then the Red Bull claimed second with a great run out of Ascari before combining DRS and the tow to pass Russell cleanly down the main straight to tee up the fight for the win.

With Verstappen a couple of tenths faster per lap, Ferrari attempted to twist by using a virtual safety car - called when Sebastian Vettel parked up with a smoky engine - to give Leclerc a cheaper pitstop.

He stopped for a set of mediums on lap 13 with a swift 2.2s service just as the green flags were waved to dent the effectiveness of the undercut and Leclerc was released in third with 18s to find.

Despite his aging softs, Verstappen was able to hold a decent pace - lapping only 0.5s slower than Leclerc while holding a 10.2s cushion to Russell as Leclerc trailed by a further 4.1s.

As the F1-75 began to make gains, Verstappen pitted for mediums on lap 26 and courtesy of a quick 2.4s stop, came out only a touch over 10s adrift of the leader.

Verstappen's fresh rubber enabled him to close the gap to 5.4s when Ferrari called Leclerc in again on lap 34 for softs seemingly for a straightforward run to flag, the Red Bull returning in second over Russell.

Leclerc's initial pace was subdued but he managed to turn up the wick to lap 0.4s faster than Verstappen as the gap stood at 18s with 10 laps to go.

But a spanner was thrown in the works on lap 47 when Ricciardo parked up out of Ascari with an engine failure to trigger a safety car, which was deployed late but Verstappen pitted next time around for new softs and Leclerc swapped to used C4s along with Russell in third.

With the field well spread out, the safety car picking up Russell instead and then the lapped cars of Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda splitting the lead duo, plus the McLaren taking time to be cleared by the crane, the race was not restarted to deny a sprint to the flag.

As such, Verstappen secured the win over Leclerc as Russell completed the podium, while Carlos Sainz turned in a rapid first-stint ascension to offset his back of the grid penalty and snare fourth.

Lewis Hamilton did similar, notably holding onto his spikey Mercedes while chasing Alonso plus performing a slick double pass on Norris and Gasly to bag seventh place.

Sergio Perez was able to make the flag despite a persistent brake fire at his first stop for hard tyres, as Norris claimed seventh over Gasly.

Formula E champion Nyck de Vries equalled Williams' best result of the season in ninth to cap off his fine substitute appearance for an appendicitis-side-lined Alex Albon.

Zhou Guanyu, meanwhile, completed the top 10 for Alfa Romeo ahead of Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher.

Behind Bottas and Tsunoda, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen (picking up a 5s penalty for aborting the first chicane) completed the runners.

Alongside Ricciardo and Vettel, Lance Stroll and Alonso (suspected water pump failure) were forced to pull up early.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 2.446
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 3.405
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 5.061
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 5.380
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 6.091
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 6.207
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 6.396
9 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Williams Mercedes 7.122
10 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 7.910
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 8.323
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 8.549
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari  
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull  
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes  
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari  
  Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes  
  Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes  
  Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault  
  Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes  
View full results
shares
comments
The Italian GP as it happened
Previous article

The Italian GP as it happened
Next article

Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish

Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Latest news

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Nico Hulkenberg joins fight for 2023 Haas F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg joins fight for 2023 Haas F1 seat

Nico Hulkenberg has emerged as a serious contender to replace Mick Schumacher at the Haas Formula 1 team in 2023.

FIA should have red-flagged Italian GP, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA should have red-flagged Italian GP, says Horner

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks the FIA should have red-flagged Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix to avoid a safety car finish.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
1 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
3 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.