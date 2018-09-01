Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…
1: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.119
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.280
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.294
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.656
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'20.615
Photo by: Alex Galli
6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'20.936
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, 1'21.041
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
8: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'21.099
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.350
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
10: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'21.627
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'21.669
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'21.732
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.568
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
14: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India, 1'21.888
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
15: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'21.889
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.934
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.085
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
18: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'22.048 (inc 10-place grid penalty)
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, (back of grid start)
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
20: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, (back of grid start)
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
