Formula 1 / Italian GP / Special feature

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
Sep 1, 2018, 7:41 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images below to cycle through the grid…

1: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.119

1: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.119
1/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.280

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, 1'19.280
2/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.294

3: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.294
3/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.656

4: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1'19.656
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'20.615

5: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, 1'20.615
5/20

Photo by: Alex Galli

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'20.936

6: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'20.936
6/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, 1'21.041

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, 1'21.041
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

8: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'21.099

8: Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India VJM11, 1'21.099
8/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.350

9: Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.350
9/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

10: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'21.627

10: Lance Stroll, Williams FW41, 1'21.627
10/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'21.669

11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18, 1'21.669
11/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'21.732

12: Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41, 1'21.732
12/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.568

13: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.568
13/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

14: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India, 1'21.888

14: Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India, 1'21.888
14/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

15: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'21.889

15: Charles Leclerc, Sauber C37, 1'21.889
15/20

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.934

16: Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, 1'21.934
16/20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.085

17: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33, 1'22.085
17/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

18: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'22.048 (inc 10-place grid penalty)

18: Marcus Ericsson, Sauber C37, 1'22.048 (inc 10-place grid penalty)
18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, (back of grid start)

19: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14, (back of grid start)
19/20

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

20: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, (back of grid start)

20: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS 18, (back of grid start)
20/20

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Bottas explains gap to Hamilton at Monza

Bottas explains gap to Hamilton at Monza

Italian GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Italian GP: Post-qualifying press conference
Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Article type Special feature

