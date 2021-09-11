Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Valtteri Bottas will start the Sprint from pole position after beating Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by just under a tenth of a second in Friday qualifying.

Although Bottas is set to get a massive grid penalty for taking an all new-powertrain, this would apply only to the grand prix on Sunday, meaning he is free to start the sprint qualifying from the front of the pack.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will line up third in the Red Bull, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

Sergio Perez qualified a distant ninth in the second of the two Red Bulls.

What time does the sprint qualifying race start at the Italian GP?

The sprint qualifying race for the Italian GP will kick off at 4.30pm local time (+2pm GMT) on Saturday and is expected to last roughly 30 minutes - barring any red flags or prolonged interruptions.

Date : Saturday, September 11, 2021

: Saturday, September 11, 2021 Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30¹ AEST / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix timetable

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Practice 2 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How many laps will the sprint qualifying race be at the Italian GP?

The Monza sprint race will run to 18 laps. As a rule, all sprint races must last 100km, with the lap count decided accordingly.

For comparison, a full-distance grand prix is held over 305-310km.

Do points get awarded for the sprint qualifying races?

Yes, F1 will offer points for top finishers in the sprint race. The winner will take home three points, the second-placed driver will get two points, and the third-placed finisher will be awarded a single point.

This means that a maximum of 29 points will be up for grabs for drivers across the weekend, including 25 for the win, three for pole position in the sprint race and the bonus point for the fastest lap in the grand prix.

How can I watch the Italian GP sprint qualifying race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Italian GP Sprint - Starting grid