Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

Formula 1 will hold its second-ever sprint qualifying during the Italian Grand Prix weekend on Saturday. Here's how you can watch the 'race' in your country.

Valtteri Bottas will start the Sprint from pole position after beating Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by just under a tenth of a second in Friday qualifying.

Although Bottas is set to get a massive grid penalty for taking an all new-powertrain, this would apply only to the grand prix on Sunday, meaning he is free to start the sprint qualifying from the front of the pack.

Championship leader Max Verstappen will line up third in the Red Bull, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

Sergio Perez qualified a distant ninth in the second of the two Red Bulls.

What time does the sprint qualifying race start at the Italian GP?

The sprint qualifying race for the Italian GP will kick off at 4.30pm local time (+2pm GMT) on Saturday and is expected to last roughly 30 minutes - barring any red flags or prolonged interruptions.

  • Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021 
  • Start time: 14:30 GMT / 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 16:30 SAT / 17:30 EAT / 10:30 ET / 07:30 PT / 00:30¹ AEST / 23:30 JST / 20:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix timetable

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

18:00

Qualifying

 16:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 02:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Practice 2

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How many laps will the sprint qualifying race be at the Italian GP?

The Monza sprint race will run to 18 laps. As a rule, all sprint races must last 100km, with the lap count decided accordingly. 

For comparison, a full-distance grand prix is held over 305-310km.

Do points get awarded for the sprint qualifying races?

Yes, F1 will offer points for top finishers in the sprint race. The winner will take home three points, the second-placed driver will get two points, and the third-placed finisher will be awarded a single point.

This means that a maximum of 29 points will be up for grabs for drivers across the weekend, including 25 for the win, three for pole position in the sprint race and the bonus point for the fastest lap in the grand prix.

How can I watch the Italian GP sprint qualifying race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Italian GP Sprint - Starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'19.555  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.651 0.096
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'19.966 0.411
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'19.989 0.434
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'19.995 0.440
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'20.260 0.705
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.462 0.907
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.510 0.955
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'20.611 1.056
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'20.808 1.253
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'20.913 1.358
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'21.020 1.465
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'21.069 1.514
14 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'21.103 1.548
15 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'21.392 1.837
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'21.925 2.370
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'21.973 2.418
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'22.248 2.693
19 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'22.530 2.975
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'22.716 3.161
View full results
Related video

