Previous / Italian GP practice as it happened Next / Verstappen "not worried" by Ferrari's pace through F1 Italian GP practice
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: Sainz quickest from Verstappen in second F1 practice

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz topped an interrupted second practice for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Italian GP: Sainz quickest from Verstappen in second F1 practice
Listen to this article

Sainz set his session-topping 1m21.664s lap after a brief red-flag period, taking over from Verstappen by 0.143 seconds with the Dutchman having put in his soft-tyre time attack before the stoppage.

The second hour-long session at Monza on Friday got underway under glorious sunshine with most of the grid electing to run medium rubber.

Sainz set the initial pace with a 1m23.156s before Verstappen took over with a lap 0.135 seconds quicker than the Ferrari driver.

The Spaniard's teammate Charles Leclerc then moved to the top of the order with a 1m22.307s, but Verstappen would round out the first 10 minutes of action as the pacesetter with a 1m22.303s.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas sat in the garage for much of the first 10 minutes of the session but emerged towards the end of it as the first runner on soft rubber.

The Finnish driver, who is one of six drivers, including Sainz and Verstappen facing a grid drop for Sunday's race, shot up to fourth with a 1m22.993s on his soft tyre lap.

With around 43 minutes of the session still to run, the track emptied as the rest of the field switched to soft rubber.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon ended the first runs as the fastest hard runner in 10th on a 1m23.664s.

Verstappen's first soft tyre lap was aborted when he ran wide into the first corner having locked up, forcing him to set his 1m21.807s on his second effort when the rubber was passed its prime.

Just as he set that lap, a yellow flag was flown for Haas driver Mick Schumacher, who had stopped on track at the exit of the second chicane having reported engine issues.

This brought out a red flag while his stricken car was removed, with the track going green again at 5:35pm local time with 25 minutes still to run.

The qualifying simulations resumed when the session got back underway, with Sainz firing in a 1m21.664s to knock Verstappen off his perch as the Red Bull driver switched back to mediums for a long run.

Verstappen would remain in second ahead of Leclerc, who put in a 1m21.857s on his soft tyre run to end up 0.193s off the pace.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth ahead of fellow Briton George Russell in the first of the Mercedes, while Sergio Perez completed the top six in the sister Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton was seventh with a 1m22.503s in his Mercedes ahead of Alpine duo Ocon and Fernando Alonso, while Alex Albon – who ran off track exiting the Ascari chicane in the closing moments - rounded out the top 10 for Williams.

In terms of long run pace, Verstappen was 0.35s quicker on average on medium rubber than Sainz, while Leclerc on softs was 0.25s faster than the Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo was denied a place inside the top 10 by just under a tenth of a second in 11th in the second of the McLarens, with Alfa pair Zhou Guanyu and Bottas – who ran into the gravel at the second Lesmo late on - 12th and 13th from the two AlphaTauri's of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Kevin Magnussen ended up 16th on his Haas ahead of the Aston Martin's of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, with Williams' Nicholas Latifi and Schumacher rounding out the 20-driver order.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 24 1'21.664  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 27 1'21.807 0.143
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'21.857 0.193
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 29 1'22.338 0.674
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'22.386 0.722
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'22.394 0.730
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 25 1'22.503 0.839
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 29 1'22.728 1.064
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 28 1'22.752 1.088
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 24 1'22.835 1.171
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 26 1'22.911 1.247
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 1'22.938 1.274
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 26 1'22.993 1.329
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 25 1'23.135 1.471
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 1'23.217 1.553
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 25 1'23.557 1.893
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 26 1'23.731 2.067
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 27 1'23.785 2.121
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 23 1'23.982 2.318
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 9 1'24.586 2.922
Italian GP: Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 practice

Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez appears on new Iron Maiden tour t-shirt

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
23 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
