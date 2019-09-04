Italian GP secures new five-year contract
shares
comments
The Italian Grand Prix has finally secured a new contract to remain on the Formula 1 calendar for five more years, it was announced on Wednesday.
F1 unveiled a record 22-race calendar for 2020 last week, and said the contract with Monza - the only grand prix on the provisional calendar which was yet to conclude a new deal - was "being finalised".
On Wednesday and ahead of this year's race at Monza, F1 chiefs announced the Italian venue will host the grand prix until at least 2024.
The news was revealed during an event celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari and attended by F1 CEO Chase Carey and FIA president Jeat Todt.
The 2020 Italian Grand Prix will take place on September 6.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Author
|Pablo Elizalde
Italian GP secures new five-year contract
shares
comments
Race hub
5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP1 Starts in
1 day
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 6 Sep
|
11:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 6 Sep
|
15:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 7 Sep
|
12:00
12:00
|
|QU
|Sat 7 Sep
|
15:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 8 Sep
|
15:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets