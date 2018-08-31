Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Italian GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the latest Formula 1 technical developments on show in the Monza garages at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday. Click through the images below...
Toro Rosso rear wing technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso’s low downforce rear wing utilizes a gradual spoon shape and two open-ended style louvres. Also note the tail shape of the DRS actuator pod which allows the upper flap to rotate as it’s engaged.
McLaren MCL33 steering wheel
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A good look at McLaren’s steering wheel and the various buttons and rotary switches that the driver can use to make adjustments.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari’s lower downforce and drag rear wing for Monza.
Ferrari SF71H aero detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A rare glimpse of the under chassis turning vanes on the Ferrari as the nose was removed.
Ferrari SF71H floor detail
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Ferrari’s floor revealed, as the mechanics carry a new one out into the garage. You’ll note the long slots on the edge of the floor, the three strakes on the leading edge and the L-shaped cutouts made into the splitter extension.
Renault F1 front wing technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The newer specification front wing of Renault, which features a more inboard adjuster and a narrower flapped section.
Red Bull front wing technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The very low downforce front wing being utilized by Red Bull this weekend. The taller outer part of the wing is responsible for tyre wake management, whereas the inner flaps are more about producing downforce and is why they’ve been reduced significantly for Monza.
McLaren front wing technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren’s lower downforce front wing offering for Monza which features only one upper flap.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A fantastic overview of the bargeboard region of the Mercedes W09, showcasing the various aerodynamic surfaces used to move the airflow around the sidepods.
McLaren rear diffuser and flo-vis technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Flo-viz paint was applied to the outer section of the McLaren diffuser in Free Practice.
Previous article
Ferrari's new CEO winds back on F1 quit threats
Next article
Why Monza improves Mercedes' odds against Ferrari
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Italian GP
|Author
|Giorgio Piola
|Article type
|Analysis