Italian GP: Fresh F1 tech updates, direct from the pitlane

Toro Rosso rear wing technical detail 1 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso’s low downforce rear wing utilizes a gradual spoon shape and two open-ended style louvres. Also note the tail shape of the DRS actuator pod which allows the upper flap to rotate as it’s engaged.

McLaren MCL33 steering wheel 2 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A good look at McLaren’s steering wheel and the various buttons and rotary switches that the driver can use to make adjustments.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing detail 3 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Ferrari’s lower downforce and drag rear wing for Monza.

Ferrari SF71H aero detail 4 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A rare glimpse of the under chassis turning vanes on the Ferrari as the nose was removed.

Ferrari SF71H floor detail 5 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The Ferrari’s floor revealed, as the mechanics carry a new one out into the garage. You’ll note the long slots on the edge of the floor, the three strakes on the leading edge and the L-shaped cutouts made into the splitter extension.

Renault F1 front wing technical detail 6 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The newer specification front wing of Renault, which features a more inboard adjuster and a narrower flapped section.

Red Bull front wing technical detail 7 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The very low downforce front wing being utilized by Red Bull this weekend. The taller outer part of the wing is responsible for tyre wake management, whereas the inner flaps are more about producing downforce and is why they’ve been reduced significantly for Monza.

McLaren front wing technical detail 8 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren’s lower downforce front wing offering for Monza which features only one upper flap.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 bargeboard detail 9 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A fantastic overview of the bargeboard region of the Mercedes W09, showcasing the various aerodynamic surfaces used to move the airflow around the sidepods.