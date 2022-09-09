Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks Next / Italian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: Ferrari tops FP1 as Leclerc outpaces Sainz

Charles Leclerc pipped Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari FP1 1-2 at Formula 1's 2022 Italian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen fifth after his soft-tyre flying lap was ruined by traffic.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Italian GP: Ferrari tops FP1 as Leclerc outpaces Sainz
Listen to this article

At the start of the one-hour session, Nyck de Vries led the pack out of the pits, running a large aerodynamic measuring device behind the front wheels of Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin.

When the 2021 Formula E champion pitted before setting a timed lap – which he would not do until near the halfway point as Aston concentrated on its aero load data-gathering early on – Haas's Kevin Magnussen set the first place benchmark at a 1m27.185s.

This was quickly beaten by a slew of faster times, with Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez all enjoying brief stints in the top stop as the pack ran a range of tyre compounds during the initial running.

At the end of the opening runs, Verstappen moved into first place for the first time with a 1m25.830s set on the hard tyres.

Perez then edged back ahead with a 1m25.026s, also on the white-walled rubber, before Fernando Alonso moved into first next time thanks to his 1m24.935s on the hards as well.

Verstappen's opening run on his first set of hards continued and he ended the first 10 minutes in first place thanks to his 1m23.449s, which he beat twice more before there was a lull in activity ahead of the opening qualifying simulations – the benchmark down to a 1m22.853s.

Yuki Tsunoda had been the first driver to complete a flier on the softs before the lull around the 20-minute mark but wound up over a second adrift of Verstappen's best time on the hards.

When the action heated up again just before the halfway mark, Leclerc led the frontrunners in heading out on the softs and he immediately took the top spot from Verstappen with a 1m22.410s.

The Red Bull drivers went out on the softs a few minutes later, with Perez's opening flying effort coming in well over a second adrift of Leclerc's best.

Verstappen, who had a small lock up on his out-lap with his new softs at the track's first chicane, looked set to beat Leclerc's time before he encountered traffic in the final sector.

Lando Norris was running over four seconds off the pace still on the hard tyres when Verstappen caught him just before the Ascari chicane and the Briton did not move out of the Red Bull's way and led him to finish.

There, Verstappen improved his personal best to slot into second but lost 0.7s following the McLaren to go from being 0.3s up on Leclerc before he caught Norris to 0.4s behind.
The Mercedes cars were next up to have a go on the softs, with Russell ending up 0.5s behind Leclerc in third after having to pass by several slow-moving cars on the back straight at the end of his lap.

Hamilton's first run on the softs initially left him only seventh and just over a second slower than Leclerc as he had to catch big slides exiting the second chicane and mid-way through the Ascari complex.

Russell then completed a second run on the softs to move ahead of Verstappen and close to 0.279s slower than Leclerc.

Hamilton then demoted Verstappen as well with a 1m22.831s, after Sainz had put in a time only 0.077s slower than his teammate.

Sainz had been running an off-set plan compared to Leclerc after Ferrari had to work on his F1-75 in the pits following the opening laps, with Spaniard sent out again for a high-fuel run on the hards as Leclerc was putting in his flying lap on the softs.

But Sainz's 1m22.487s nearly matched Leclerc's time when he was finally able to complete an initial qualifying simulation run just before the session's final quarter commenced.

Verstappen headed out again on the softs during the closing stages, but only completed high-fuel running well off the pace and so his fifth-place result was cemented.

Ocon finished sixth ahead of Tsunoda, whose subsequent later run on the softs meant he closed to 0.850s off Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo closed out the top 10, with Norris down in 16th in the other McLaren.

De Vries finished with the 19th best time ahead of Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, with the Aston rookie having a brief off through the Ascari gravel during a late flier.

Several teams, including Red Bull, ran different rear wing specifications as they began to work out the best set-up for Monza's long straights.

Perez's rear wing was also spotted oscillating wildly as he ran down the main straight during the early laps, with Red Bull working on the issue, which also appeared in the early rounds of the season, throughout the rest of the session.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'22.410  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'22.487 0.077
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'22.689 0.279
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'22.831 0.421
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 27 1'22.840 0.430
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 28 1'23.075 0.665
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 26 1'23.099 0.689
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 1'23.260 0.850
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27 1'23.394 0.984
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 26 1'23.511 1.101
11 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 24 1'23.529 1.119
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28 1'23.570 1.160
13 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 27 1'23.640 1.230
14 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 21 1'23.661 1.251
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'23.688 1.278
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 27 1'23.856 1.446
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 24 1'24.006 1.596
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Ferrari 25 1'24.317 1.907
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Aston Martin Mercedes 22 1'24.731 2.321
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 24 1'24.941 2.531
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Previous article

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Next article

Italian GP practice as it happened

Italian GP practice as it happened
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ricciardo "far too talented" to be Mercedes F1 reserve in 2023

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Latest news

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
23 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.