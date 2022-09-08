Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tsunoda: F1 fans pushing conspiracy theories need 'an MRI scan' Next / Ricciardo: Monza return will be "weird feeling" amid McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane
Listen to this article
Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F1-75, which features a special livery this weekend, is prepared for action. Some of the front suspension’s inboard details are visible here, along with the front brake assembly being exposed due to the drum not being in place.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Red Bull of Sergio Perez has been set up with a lower downforce option, owing to a section of the upper flap being trimmed back.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As the Ferrari F1-75 is prepared the gearbox, rear suspension, brakes and rear wing are detached in order that they can be worked on independently of the power unit and chassis.

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the Mercedes HPP energy store as it awaits installation in the McLaren MCL36’s chassis.

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As the mechanics prepare the MCL36 for action we’re able to see various aspects of the car’s design that would ordinarily be hidden from view.

Williams FW44 technical detail

Williams FW44 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Similarly, we are treated to a view of the Williams FW44’s power unit installation, while the sidepod and engine cover bodywork isn’t in place.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the internal detail of the Red Bull RB18’s bib, albeit still covered somewhat by the blower mounted beneath the chassis.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari gearbox carrier and rear crash structure are stood on end, so we’re treated to a view of the rear suspension fairings and brake assembly from beneath.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wings detail

Aston Martin AMR22 front wings detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A Monza-specification front wing for Aston Martin with a twisted upper flap at the inboard section to reduce drag, matching up with the very low downforce rear wing it plans on using this weekend and was already seen at Spa.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake detail

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the front brake assembly on the Alfa Romeo C42, which features an internal fairing around the brake disc, just as some of its rivals have also utilised this season.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

More low downforce fare, this time for Mercedes which has opted for a trimmed version of the low downforce rear wing, although there is a small Gurney on the trailing edge of the flap while the car is being set up.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle showing the low downforce rear wing option on the Mercedes W13 as the mechanics push the car into place.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

And here is the rear wing from behind, which you’ll note has just a single element beam wing to help reduce drag, while the wingtip cutout is also absent in the rear wing endplate.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes team has not installed the keel bodywork below the bib wing at this point either, giving us a view of the bib and forward stay arrangement.

