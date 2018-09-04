Italian GP: Best of team radio
Recap the Italian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Ericsson has a huge DRS-induced shunt in practice
Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images
Team: “You OK?”
Ericsson: “No idea what happened there.”
Team: “OK, are you OK?”
Ericsson: “Yeah, I’m OK.”
Alonso and Magnussen have a run-in during Q2
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alonso: “Aargh! I think, I think Magnussen wanted to race into turn 1. He he.”
McLaren: “Looks like Magnussen screwed his own lap as well.”
Magnussen: “What the hell is Fernando doing?”
Haas: “What a…?”
Gasly makes it through to Q3
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Team: “We are P10, we are P10. We are in.”
Gasly: “Yes, yes fantastic. Aye aye aye!"
Team: “Save your fuel. Focus on saving fuel.”
Gasly: “That’s mega. Best Q3 of the year.”
Grosjean qualifies sixth
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Team: “P6, P6.”
Grosjean: “Yeah boy! Yeah boy!”
Team: “Yes.”
Grosjean: “Woo ho ho. That was a hell of a lap.”
Team: “..and it was beautiful.”
Vettel was disappointed after qualifying only second
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Yes! P2, P2, and Kimi on pole position. P1, P2. Nice job.”
Vettel: “We speak after.”
Raikkonen's straightforward reaction after taking pole
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Team: “Kimi, you are on pole.”
Raikkonen: “Thank you!”
Vettel and Hamilton collide on the opening lap
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Vettel: “That was silly. Why did he want to go?”
Ferrari: “Copy that.”
Hamilton: “I got hit by Sebastian.”
Mercedes: “Copy. pressures look OK.”
Hamilton: “Need to check my front wing.”
Mercedes: “Copy.”
Hamilton: “Side also”
Mercedes: “And we couldn’t see anything in terms of damage.”
Verstappen runs over chicane while battling Bottas
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Team: “He was nowhere near a pass there, Max. Don’t need to worry”
Ricciardo has to retire the car
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ricciardo: “I got smoke. I got smoke. I don’t know what it is. Do I stop?”
Team: “We don’t know what that is at the moment.”
Ricciardo: “OK. I heard something braking for one.”
Hamilton is applauded for race-winning move over Raikkonen
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “Nice work. Eight laps to go once you cross the line.”
Verstappen is penalised for contact with Bottas
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “OK Max. we have been given a five second penalty. So we will need to push on now.”
Verstappen: “For what?”
Team: “Don’t worry about it. Get your head down.”
Verstappen: “No, don’t worry about it? This is ****. I gave him space. They are doing a great job of killing race, honestly. *****”
Verstappen remains furious four laps later
Photo by: Alex Galli
Verstappen: "I know I’m losing time to Vettel but I really don’t care.”
Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate victory
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Team: “Get in there, Lewis. You are the man. You. Are. The. Man. You knocked that out the park today mate, out the park.”Hamilton: “I can hear how happy you guys are. Thank you so much for all the hard work guys and for continuing to believe in me. I really appreciate it. And to my fans here as well. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”
Raikkonen rues lost win
Photo by: Alex Galli
Team: “Thank you, Kimi. last 10 laps have been hard for sure. Hamilton won the race, we are P2. Verstappen third, he got a penalty we don’t know what is happening. Bottas fourth, sebastian fifth.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, disappointing but nothing I could do on tyres, were really gone.“
Team: “But you have done a great job, Kimi.“
Bottas is asked to drive in formation with Hamilton
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “Formation all the way home. Just to show our Italian colleagues.”
