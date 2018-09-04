Italian GP: Best of team radio

Ericsson has a huge DRS-induced shunt in practice 1 / 15 Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images Team: “You OK?”

Ericsson: “No idea what happened there.”

Team: “OK, are you OK?”

Ericsson: “Yeah, I’m OK.”

Alonso and Magnussen have a run-in during Q2 2 / 15 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Alonso: “Aargh! I think, I think Magnussen wanted to race into turn 1. He he.”

McLaren: “Looks like Magnussen screwed his own lap as well.”

Magnussen: “What the hell is Fernando doing?”

Haas: “What a…?”

Gasly makes it through to Q3 3 / 15 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Team: “We are P10, we are P10. We are in.”

Gasly: “Yes, yes fantastic. Aye aye aye!"

Team: “Save your fuel. Focus on saving fuel.”

Gasly: “That’s mega. Best Q3 of the year.”

Grosjean qualifies sixth 4 / 15 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Team: “P6, P6.”

Grosjean: “Yeah boy! Yeah boy!”

Team: “Yes.”

Grosjean: “Woo ho ho. That was a hell of a lap.”

Team: “..and it was beautiful.”

Vettel was disappointed after qualifying only second 5 / 15 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Yes! P2, P2, and Kimi on pole position. P1, P2. Nice job.”

Vettel: “We speak after.”

Raikkonen's straightforward reaction after taking pole 6 / 15 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Team: “Kimi, you are on pole.”

Raikkonen: “Thank you!”

Vettel and Hamilton collide on the opening lap 7 / 15 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images Vettel: “That was silly. Why did he want to go?”

Ferrari: “Copy that.”

Hamilton: “I got hit by Sebastian.”

Mercedes: “Copy. pressures look OK.”

Hamilton: “Need to check my front wing.”

Mercedes: “Copy.”

Hamilton: “Side also”

Mercedes: “And we couldn’t see anything in terms of damage.”

Verstappen runs over chicane while battling Bottas 8 / 15 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Team: “He was nowhere near a pass there, Max. Don’t need to worry”

Ricciardo has to retire the car 9 / 15 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Ricciardo: “I got smoke. I got smoke. I don’t know what it is. Do I stop?”

Team: “We don’t know what that is at the moment.”

Ricciardo: “OK. I heard something braking for one.”

Hamilton is applauded for race-winning move over Raikkonen 10 / 15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Nice work. Eight laps to go once you cross the line.”

Verstappen is penalised for contact with Bottas 11 / 15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “OK Max. we have been given a five second penalty. So we will need to push on now.”

Verstappen: “For what?”

Team: “Don’t worry about it. Get your head down.”

Verstappen: “No, don’t worry about it? This is ****. I gave him space. They are doing a great job of killing race, honestly. *****”

Verstappen remains furious four laps later 12 / 15 Photo by: Alex Galli Verstappen: "I know I’m losing time to Vettel but I really don’t care.”

Team: "Get in there, Lewis. You are the man. You. Are. The. Man. You knocked that out the park today mate, out the park." Hamilton: "I can hear how happy you guys are. Thank you so much for all the hard work guys and for continuing to believe in me. I really appreciate it. And to my fans here as well. I really appreciate it. Thank you."

Raikkonen rues lost win 14 / 15 Photo by: Alex Galli Team: “Thank you, Kimi. last 10 laps have been hard for sure. Hamilton won the race, we are P2. Verstappen third, he got a penalty we don’t know what is happening. Bottas fourth, sebastian fifth.”

Raikkonen: “Yeah, disappointing but nothing I could do on tyres, were really gone.“

Team: “But you have done a great job, Kimi.“