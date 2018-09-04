Sign in
Italian GP

Italian GP: Best of team radio

Italian GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Sep 4, 2018, 7:21 AM

Recap the Italian Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Slider
List

Ericsson has a huge DRS-induced shunt in practice

Ericsson has a huge DRS-induced shunt in practice
1/15

Photo by: Hasan Bratic / Sutton Images

Team: “You OK?”
Ericsson: “No idea what happened there.”
Team: “OK, are you OK?”
Ericsson: “Yeah, I’m OK.”

Alonso and Magnussen have a run-in during Q2

Alonso and Magnussen have a run-in during Q2
2/15

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alonso: “Aargh! I think, I think Magnussen wanted to race into turn 1. He he.”
McLaren: “Looks like Magnussen screwed his own lap as well.”
Magnussen: “What the hell is Fernando doing?”
Haas: “What a…?”

Gasly makes it through to Q3

Gasly makes it through to Q3
3/15

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “We are P10, we are P10. We are in.”
Gasly: “Yes, yes fantastic. Aye aye aye!"
Team: “Save your fuel. Focus on saving fuel.”
Gasly: “That’s mega. Best Q3 of the year.”

Grosjean qualifies sixth

Grosjean qualifies sixth
4/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Team: “P6, P6.”
Grosjean: “Yeah boy! Yeah boy!”
Team: “Yes.”
Grosjean: “Woo ho ho. That was a hell of a lap.”
Team: “..and it was beautiful.”

Vettel was disappointed after qualifying only second

Vettel was disappointed after qualifying only second
5/15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Yes! P2, P2, and Kimi on pole position. P1, P2. Nice job.”
Vettel: “We speak after.”

Raikkonen's straightforward reaction after taking pole

Raikkonen's straightforward reaction after taking pole
6/15

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Team: “Kimi, you are on pole.”
Raikkonen: “Thank you!”

Vettel and Hamilton collide on the opening lap

Vettel and Hamilton collide on the opening lap
7/15

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Vettel: “That was silly. Why did he want to go?”
Ferrari: “Copy that.”
Hamilton: “I got hit by Sebastian.”
Mercedes: “Copy. pressures look OK.”
Hamilton: “Need to check my front wing.”
Mercedes: “Copy.”
Hamilton: “Side also”
Mercedes: “And we couldn’t see anything in terms of damage.”

Verstappen runs over chicane while battling Bottas

Verstappen runs over chicane while battling Bottas
8/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “He was nowhere near a pass there, Max. Don’t need to worry”

Ricciardo has to retire the car

Ricciardo has to retire the car
9/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ricciardo: “I got smoke. I got smoke. I don’t know what it is. Do I stop?”
Team: “We don’t know what that is at the moment.”
Ricciardo: “OK. I heard something braking for one.”

Hamilton is applauded for race-winning move over Raikkonen

Hamilton is applauded for race-winning move over Raikkonen
10/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Nice work. Eight laps to go once you cross the line.”

Verstappen is penalised for contact with Bottas

Verstappen is penalised for contact with Bottas
11/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “OK Max. we have been given a five second penalty. So we will need to push on now.”
Verstappen: “For what?”
Team: “Don’t worry about it. Get your head down.”
Verstappen: “No, don’t worry about it? This is ****. I gave him space. They are doing a great job of killing race, honestly. *****”

Verstappen remains furious four laps later

Verstappen remains furious four laps later
12/15

Photo by: Alex Galli

Verstappen: "I know I’m losing time to Vettel but I really don’t care.”

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate victory

Hamilton and Mercedes celebrate victory
13/15

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Team: “Get in there, Lewis. You are the man. You. Are. The. Man. You knocked that out the park today mate, out the park.”

Hamilton: “I can hear how happy you guys are. Thank you so much for all the hard work guys and for continuing to believe in me. I really appreciate it. And to my fans here as well. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Raikkonen rues lost win

Raikkonen rues lost win
14/15

Photo by: Alex Galli

Team: “Thank you, Kimi. last 10 laps have been hard for sure. Hamilton won the race, we are P2. Verstappen third, he got a penalty we don’t know what is happening. Bottas fourth, sebastian fifth.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, disappointing but nothing I could do on tyres, were really gone.“
Team: “But you have done a great job, Kimi.“

Bottas is asked to drive in formation with Hamilton

Bottas is asked to drive in formation with Hamilton
15/15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Formation all the way home. Just to show our Italian colleagues.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

