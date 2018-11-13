Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now

shares
comments
Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a dramatic Brazilian GP.

The Max Verstappen/Esteban Ocon feud has become an instant F1 classic, both their on-track and off-track clashes dominating headlines ever since.

Was Ocon sticking his nose where it didn't belong? Or should Verstappen have given the Frenchman a bit more room?

Between his race analysis and driver ratings, you'll be left in no doubt as to who our man-on-the-ground Edd Straw reckons was at fault.

The latest GP Gazette also delves into the plane ride that sealed Charles Leclerc's future at Maranello.

All that and more available right now – click here to read.

GP Gazette 043 Brazilian GP

GP Gazette 043 Brazilian GP

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Next article
Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

Previous article

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

Next article

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Verstappen claims Ocon’s reaction triggered his shoves Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen claims Ocon’s reaction triggered his shoves

3h ago
Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development Article
Formula 1

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

Verstappen can’t manage his emotions, says Brawn Article
Formula 1

Verstappen can’t manage his emotions, says Brawn

Latest videos
Chainbear explains: What happened with Vettel at the weighbridge during qualifying in Brazil? 07:28
Formula 1

Chainbear explains: What happened with Vettel at the weighbridge during qualifying in Brazil?

23h ago
Starting Grid for Brazilian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Brazilian GP

Nov 11, 2018

News in depth
Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development
Formula 1

Honda signs deal to ramp up F1 turbo development

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now
Formula 1

Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Best of team radio

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.