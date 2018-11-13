Issue #43 of GP Gazette is online now
The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a dramatic Brazilian GP.
The Max Verstappen/Esteban Ocon feud has become an instant F1 classic, both their on-track and off-track clashes dominating headlines ever since.
Was Ocon sticking his nose where it didn't belong? Or should Verstappen have given the Frenchman a bit more room?
Between his race analysis and driver ratings, you'll be left in no doubt as to who our man-on-the-ground Edd Straw reckons was at fault.
The latest GP Gazette also delves into the plane ride that sealed Charles Leclerc's future at Maranello.
All that and more available right now – click here to read.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Brazilian GP
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
|Article type
|Breaking news
