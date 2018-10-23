Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Issue #41 of GP Gazette is online now

shares
comments
Issue #41 of GP Gazette is online now
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from what was a drought-breaking US Grand Prix for Kimi Raikkonen.

After five years and 111 races, the Finn finally returned to the top step of the podium in Austin.

He did it in style, too, with a well-crafted, perfectly-executed effort to beat Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – who has to wait a little bit longer to be crowned a five-time World Champion.

How did the Iceman end his winless streak? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

We also rate each and every driver on their US GP performance, and delve into why Formula 1 should take the 'super weekend' idea seriously.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

GP Gazette 041 United States GP

GP Gazette 041 United States GP

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest

Previous article

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest

11h ago
Van Gisbergen expecting co-driver change for 2019 Article
Supercars

Van Gisbergen expecting co-driver change for 2019

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton Article
Formula 1

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton

Latest videos
United States GP race results 00:54
Formula 1

United States GP race results

10h ago
Stroll's debut at Force India 01:48
Formula 1

Stroll's debut at Force India

14h ago

News in depth
Issue #41 of GP Gazette is online now
Formula 1

Issue #41 of GP Gazette is online now

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest
Formula 1

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes had multiple problems in Austin - Hamilton

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.