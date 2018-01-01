Sign in
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Issue #39 of GP Gazette is online now

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
9h ago

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a controversial Russian Grand Prix.

You'd think Mercedes would be buzzing after taking a well-crafted one-two in Sochi, but the nature of the result – forcing Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to swap positions – left the team a little flat.

Why did they do it? And was it the right decision? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

We've also got driver ratings covered, and take a close look at how Esteban Ocon went from two 2019 seats to none over the summer.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

The new concept that Ferrari’s title hopes now rest on

The new concept that Ferrari’s title hopes now rest on

Russian GP: Best of team radio

Russian GP: Best of team radio
