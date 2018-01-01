Issue #39 of GP Gazette is online now
The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a controversial Russian Grand Prix.
You'd think Mercedes would be buzzing after taking a well-crafted one-two in Sochi, but the nature of the result – forcing Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to swap positions – left the team a little flat.
Why did they do it? And was it the right decision? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.
We've also got driver ratings covered, and take a close look at how Esteban Ocon went from two 2019 seats to none over the summer.
All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.
Photo by: GP Gazette
