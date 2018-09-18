Sign in
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Breaking news

Issue #38 of GP Gazette is online now

Issue #38 of GP Gazette is online now
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 18, 2018, 8:14 AM

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a fascinating Singapore Grand Prix.

Another race that Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari we're expected to win, another impressive victory to Lewis Hamilton instead.

The Mercedes driver was in peak form on the streets if Singapore, a blinding qualifying lap backed up by a flawless performance in the race to deny Max Verstappen and Vettel.

As a realist Hamilton now has a 40-point gap in the standings, putting him well and truly on course for a fifth World Championship.

How did Mercedes get it so right and Ferrari so wrong? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

We've also got driver ratings (three perfects 10s!) and reveal the reasons behind Ferrari's decision to dump Kimi for Charles Leclerc.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

Photo by: GP Gazette

