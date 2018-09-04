Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Issue #37 of GP Gazette is online now

shares
comments
Issue #37 of GP Gazette is online now
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Sep 4, 2018, 4:15 AM

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a brilliant Italian Grand Prix.

Just when it looked like he'd got his groove back in Belgium, Sebastian Vettel made another costly mistake on Ferrari's home soil in Italy and ended up facing the wrong way on Lap 1.

At the same time Lewis Hamilton was at his brilliant best, over-running Kimi Raikkonen to deny Ferrari a home win and stretch his points lead.

How did he do it? And what does it mean in terms of the title fight? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

There is also driver ratings (with some surprisingly high scores through the field) and a detailed look at how F1 may be facing a 'slave team' future.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

Photo by: GP Gazette

Next Formula 1 article
Mercedes seeking answers to Ferrari speed conundrum

Previous article

Mercedes seeking answers to Ferrari speed conundrum

Next article

Italian GP: Best of team radio

Italian GP: Best of team radio
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.