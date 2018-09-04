Issue #37 of GP Gazette is online now

Just when it looked like he'd got his groove back in Belgium, Sebastian Vettel made another costly mistake on Ferrari's home soil in Italy and ended up facing the wrong way on Lap 1.

At the same time Lewis Hamilton was at his brilliant best, over-running Kimi Raikkonen to deny Ferrari a home win and stretch his points lead.

How did he do it? And what does it mean in terms of the title fight? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

There is also driver ratings (with some surprisingly high scores through the field) and a detailed look at how F1 may be facing a 'slave team' future.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.