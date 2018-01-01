Sign in
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Issue #35 of GP Gazette is now online

Andrew van Leeuwen
17h ago

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from an enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix.

For the second consecutive race it should have been a Ferrari cakewalk – yet Lewis Hamilton walked away with all 25 points.

Just like in Germany a week earlier the turning point for the reigning World Champion was rain, although this time it was in qualifying.

So how did Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes turn a wet-weather pole into a dry-weather win despite a car speed deficit? Edd Straw's race analysis tells the story.

We also rate the entire Hungarian GP field, and look at what impact Sergio Marchionne's tragic death will have not only on Ferrari, but F1 as a whole.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

