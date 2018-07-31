Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events
Formula 1 Hungarian GP Breaking news

Issue #35 of GP Gazette is now online

0 shares
Issue #35 of GP Gazette is now online
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
31/07/2018 07:26

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from an enthralling Hungarian Grand Prix.

For the second consecutive race it should have been a Ferrari cakewalk – yet Lewis Hamilton walked away with all 25 points.

Just like in Germany a week earlier the turning point for the reigning World Champion was rain, although this time it was in qualifying.

So how did Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes turn a wet-weather pole into a dry-weather win despite a car speed deficit? Edd Straw's race analysis tells the story.

We also rate the entire Hungarian GP field, and look at what impact Sergio Marchionne's tragic death will have not only on Ferrari, but F1 as a whole.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

GP Gazette 035 Hungarian GP
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Track Hungaroring
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events