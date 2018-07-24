Issue #34 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from an incredible German Grand Prix.

For the second race in a row we were treated to a genuine thriller. This time it was Lewis Hamilton who came out on top, taking a remarkable victory as Sebastian Vettel threw a golden opportunity to win his home race into the barriers.

Just how did Hamilton shake off the disappointment of qualifying and turn 14th on the grid into a comfortable championship lead? Edd Straw's race analysis reveals all.

We also rate the entire German GP field, look at how why Charles Leclerc is ready to make the move to Ferrari, and find out which paddock insider swaps the politics of F1 for real-world politics in between races.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.