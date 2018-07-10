Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Issue #33 of GP Gazette is now online

shares
comments
Issue #33 of GP Gazette is now online
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 10, 2018, 7:38 AM

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a thrilling British Grand Prix.

Talk about action-packed. Between Hamilton's clash with Kimi Raikkonen and subsequent comeback drive, and the Sebastian Vettel vs Valtteri Bottas showdown, the British GP was a classic.

It could be a game-changer in terms of the title as well; has Ferrari unlocked something special, based on how quick it was at Silverstone?

Edd Straw's race analysis unpacks it all.

We also rate the entire British GP field, look at how Haas has transformed Kevin Magnussen's career, and find out which FIA staffer is a master sand castle sculptor.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

GP Gazette 033 British GP
 
Next Formula 1 article
F1 manufacturers eye U-turn on 2021 engine rules

Previous article

F1 manufacturers eye U-turn on 2021 engine rules

Next article

British GP: Best of team radio

British GP: Best of team radio

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.