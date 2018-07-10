Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events
Formula 1 British GP Breaking news

Issue #33 of GP Gazette is now online

0 shares
Issue #33 of GP Gazette is now online
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
10/07/2018 07:38

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a thrilling British Grand Prix.

Talk about action-packed. Between Hamilton's clash with Kimi Raikkonen and subsequent comeback drive, and the Sebastian Vettel vs Valtteri Bottas showdown, the British GP was a classic.

It could be a game-changer in terms of the title as well; has Ferrari unlocked something special, based on how quick it was at Silverstone?

Edd Straw's race analysis unpacks it all.

We also rate the entire British GP field, look at how Haas has transformed Kevin Magnussen's career, and find out which FIA staffer is a master sand castle sculptor.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

GP Gazette 033 British GP
 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Track Silverstone
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 British GPFormula 1British GPMore events