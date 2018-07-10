Issue #33 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a thrilling British Grand Prix.

Talk about action-packed. Between Hamilton's clash with Kimi Raikkonen and subsequent comeback drive, and the Sebastian Vettel vs Valtteri Bottas showdown, the British GP was a classic.

It could be a game-changer in terms of the title as well; has Ferrari unlocked something special, based on how quick it was at Silverstone?

Edd Straw's race analysis unpacks it all.

We also rate the entire British GP field, look at how Haas has transformed Kevin Magnussen's career, and find out which FIA staffer is a master sand castle sculptor.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.