Issue #32 of GP Gazette is now online

By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
03/07/2018 08:09

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a turbulent Austrian Grand Prix.

How did Mercedes get that so wrong? From locking out the front row with a significant car speed advantage to leaving without a single point, it's little wonder that the team has labelled the Austrian GP its darkest day.

Edd Straw's race analysis breaks downs exactly how Mercedes' day fell apart, as well as exposing how Max Verstappen picked up the pieces with a stunning win for Red Bull Racing.

There are also some eye-catching results in the Driver Ratings, a close look at how Stoffel Vandoorne is really faring at McLaren, and we reveal which paddock insider likes to travel between races on his bicycle.

All that and more in the latest GP Gazette – click here to read.

GP Gazette 032 Austrian GP
