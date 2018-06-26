Issue #31 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a remarkable French Grand Prix.

The ebb and flow of the intriguing 2018 F1 title fight continued at Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton recovering from his flat performance in Canada with a dominant display in France.

The same couldn't be said of Sebastian Vettel, however, who let his hard-fought momentum from Montreal go with a first-lap clash with Valtteri Bottas this time out.

What does it all mean in terms of the championship? Edd Straw's race analysis breaks it down.

We also look into Red Bull's Honda switch (and its wider consequences) and talk to an F1 paddock insider that makes land speed record attempts in his spare time.

All that and more in the lastest GP Gazette – click here to read.