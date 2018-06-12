Issue #30 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from the Canadian Grand Prix.

The race itself may not have been a classic, but did it was a fascinating performance from Sebastian Vettel, who turned a self-proclaimed disaster of a Friday into a dominant performance on Sunday.

Was this the Ferrari driver's claim to a fifth title? Edd Straw's race analysis delves into how Vettel left his title rivals in his dust and took back the points lead.

The post-Montreal GP Gazette also features our driver ratings, and we take a detailed look at an F1 driver who has turned his reputation around in 2018.

We also reveal which pitlane personality went from being a dentist hiding in a toilet to an F1 TV reporter.

All that and more in the lastest GP Gazette – click here to read.