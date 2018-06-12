Global
Issue #30 of GP Gazette is now online

12/06/2018 07:06

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from the Canadian Grand Prix.

The race itself may not have been a classic, but did it was a fascinating performance from Sebastian Vettel, who turned a self-proclaimed disaster of a Friday into a dominant performance on Sunday.

Was this the Ferrari driver's claim to a fifth title? Edd Straw's race analysis delves into how Vettel left his title rivals in his dust and took back the points lead.

The post-Montreal GP Gazette also features our driver ratings, and we take a detailed look at an F1 driver who has turned his reputation around in 2018.

We also reveal which pitlane personality went from being a dentist hiding in a toilet to an F1 TV reporter.

All that and more in the lastest GP Gazette – click here to read.

 

GP Gazette 030 Canada GP
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Canadian GP
Track Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Article type Breaking news
