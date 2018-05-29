Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events
Formula 1 Monaco GP Breaking news

Issue #29 of GP Gazette is now online

0 shares
Issue #29 of GP Gazette is now online
Get alerts
29/05/2018 08:32

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from a polarising Monaco Grand Prix.

Processional? Sure. Impressive effort from Daniel Ricciardo? Absolutely. A classic grand prix? Errr...

Some are saying Daniel Ricciardo's efforts in a wounded Bull make his drive one of the Monaco greats. Others – including some of the sport's biggest names – argue that it was the most boring race in F1 history.

Make up your own mind by going deep into the race with Edd Straw's detailed analysis.

This week's GP Gazette also includes driver ratings, as well as a look at how the proposed Miami GP deal could change Formula 1 forever.

All that and more in the lastest GP Gazette, available right now.

GP Gazette 029 Monaco GP
 
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events