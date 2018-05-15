Issue #28 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and insight from what could be a season-defining Spanish Grand Prix.

After a period of rocky form – and a very lucky win in Azerbaijan – Lewis Hamilton was back to his devastating best in Barcelona. The World Champion was in a class of his own, admitting later that he felt comfortable in the 2018-spec Mercedes for the first time since the season-opening Australian GP.

Was that the performance that will set him up for a fifth title? Edd Straw's race analysis delves into how Hamilton's form was kicked up a gear, while Sebastian Vettel's went the other way.

The new issue also features driver ratings and some fascinating insight into how F1's safest era has the potential to also be its most spectacular.

We also reveal which F1 paddock insider spend his free time as a volunteer ambulance driver.

GP Gazette 028 Spanish GP Photo by: Motorsport.com