Issue #26 of GP Gazette is now online

17/04/2018 06:29

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, with all of the news and views from a thrilling Chinese GP.

From a first-stint procession to as wild a finish as you're likely to see, it was a genuine race of two halves in China. Just when it looked like Valtteri Bottas had done enough to take Mercedes' first win of the season, Daniel Ricciardo decided to be Daniel Ricciardo and charge through to an unlikely victory.

How did Red Bull and Ricciardo get it so right? Our race analysis reveals all.

There's also driver ratings, some thoughts on why Red Bull might want to roll the dice on Honda power, and we reveal which F1 star plays golf off a 10 handicap.

Click here to check out the latest issue.

GP Gazette 026 Chinese GP
 
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Track Shanghai International Circuit
Article type Breaking news
