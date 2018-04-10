Issue #25 of GP Gazette is now online

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, covering all of the action from an enthralling Bahrain GP.

For the second race in a row, Sebastian Vettel pulled a rabbit out of his hat. While Mercedes set itself up for a first win of the season, a persistent Vettel did what he needed to do with a mega long stint out of sequence with his tyres.

Just how did Mercedes blow what it reckons was a 90 per cent change of winning the race? The race analysis gives you the full story.

There's also driver ratings, a detailed look at the brave new world being proposed by F1 owners Liberty Media, and Romain Grosjean spilling the beans on how he became a cookbook author.

Click here to check out the latest issue.