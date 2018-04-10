Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events
Formula 1 Bahrain GP Breaking news

Issue #25 of GP Gazette is now online

0 shares
Issue #25 of GP Gazette is now online
Get alerts
10/04/2018 07:30

The latest issue of GP Gazette is online, covering all of the action from an enthralling Bahrain GP.

For the second race in a row, Sebastian Vettel pulled a rabbit out of his hat. While Mercedes set itself up for a first win of the season, a persistent Vettel did what he needed to do with a mega long stint out of sequence with his tyres.

Just how did Mercedes blow what it reckons was a 90 per cent change of winning the race? The race analysis gives you the full story.

There's also driver ratings, a detailed look at the brave new world being proposed by F1 owners Liberty Media, and Romain Grosjean spilling the beans on how he became a cookbook author.

Click here to check out the latest issue.

 

GP Gazette 025 Bahrain GP
 

 

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Track Bahrain International Circuit
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events