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Isack Hadjar responds to potentially losing Monaco GP podium

While doubts still linger over the outcome of the Monaco GP, Hadjar has suggested that he wouldn’t be too disappointed to lose his podium to Gasly

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The outcome of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix currently remains more uncertain than ever after Alpine lodged a Right of Review against Pierre Gasly’s two pitlane speeding penalties.

It has cleared the first hurdle with its appeals deemed admissible, but it remains to be seen whether this will ultimately change the results as the penalties dropped Gasly from third to seventh.

If that were to happen then it would push Isack Hadjar down to fourth, therefore removing his second career podium and first for Red Bull after finishing behind Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

But the young Frenchman has suggested that he wouldn’t be too bothered if that were to turn into reality, having already established himself as a solid team-mate to Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“That would be a shame for my history in Monaco because it would just look good that I signed my contract for Red Bull in Monaco after winning a race and having my first podium for Red Bull in Monaco,” said Hadjar ahead of this weekend’s Barcelona Grand Prix.

“It just sounds good. The only downside would be the three points taken away from me, the podium I had, the emotions were there, so it would be three points less.”

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
General view

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Paul Aron, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Fans

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Scuderia Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Thursday
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