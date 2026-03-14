Isack Hadjar bemused by Kimi Antonelli collision in Chinese GP sprint
Kimi Antonelli received a 10s penalty for colliding into Isack Hadjar during the Shanghai sprint
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Isack Hadjar blasted Kimi Antonelli for their lap-one collision at the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, which cost the Red Bull driver his chances of a points finish.
The Frenchman finished 15th to continue a point-less start to his Red Bull tenure, after retiring from last weekend's 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
He did have a good start from 10th in Shanghai though as come Turn 6 he was up to eighth, but then suddenly suffered damage after Antonelli understeered into the side of the RB22, causing Hadjar to go off.
It therefore nullified any advantage Hadjar will have had on the soft tyre against the rest on mediums, which included Antonelli, who had dropped down from second due to a lack of power and engine revs off the line.
Hadjar told Canal+: “We wanted to understand how the soft was going to perform, and with a completely destroyed floor, we can’t work.”
“I don’t understand why he’s overexcited like that when he’s got a rocketship and will recover regardless… Anyway, it happens.”
Antonelli received a 10s penalty as a result and after serving it during the late safety car intervention, he eventually finished fifth to add to his second-place result at the Melbourne opener.
The stewards report of the collision read: "Car number 6 (Hadjar) attempted to pass Car number 12 (Antonelli) on the outside at Turn 6.
"Car number 6 had its front axle ahead of Car number 12’s before the apex. Applying the guidelines on driving standards, Car number 6 had therefore earned the right to racing space on the inside.
"The evidence reviewed showed that Car number 12 locked a rear wheel as it approached the inside line and understeered toward the side of Car number 6, which resulted in pushing Car number 6 wide, beyond the edge of the track, and causing it to lose a position to Car number 12.
"The stewards determined that the driver of Car number 12 was entirely responsible for the collision and imposed the prescribed penalty."
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slightly disagreed with the outcome and wasn't particularly impressed with how Hadjar refused to accept Antonelli's apology afterwards.
"Clearly his fault, [but] I think 10 seconds is a bit harsh," Wolff told Sky Sports Germany. "Relatively harsh.
But at the end of the day it also cost Hadjar his position, or even his race. The stewards are in a difficult position when it comes to judging something like that, in my opinion."
When Antonelli trying to apologise to Hadjar was then put to him, Wolff replied: "He waves him away. Unsportsmanlike. That's not how it should be – waving him away."
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