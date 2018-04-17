Is F1's Mercedes era really over?

For the first time in five years, Mercedes has not won any of the first three races of the season. Does this mean Formula 1 is finally witnessing the end of the team's dominance of the championship?

On face value, it certainly looks as if things are getting a bit strained within Mercedes, and having two other teams biting at its heels is definitely exposing the team's weaknesses.

Over the first three years of its dominance, in reality all that was really required was make sure that Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg didn't knock seven shades out of each other too often. If Mercedes could manage that, which it did most of the time, then big points were always on offer and championships followed.