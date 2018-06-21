Is France's return to F1 sustainable this time?

Given its motorsport heritage, France's decade-long absence from the Formula 1 calendar was a glaring omission. Can it now settle at Paul Ricard for the long term again?

When the Formula 1 paddock was packed up after the 2008 French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours, uncertainty surrounded the future of the race.

But the event was on the following year's draft calendar, and few then seriously believed that 10 years would pass before there was another French GP.