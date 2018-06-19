Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Is F1 missing easy ways to fix its on-track problems?
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
19/06/2018 09:44

F1 is working flat out to improve the spectacle of the racing for the future. But does one of its upcoming changes carry the risk of spreading teams out further?

With the top three teams winning GPs so far, would you say F1 has reached the so-called 'engine convergence', and is it wrong to introduce a brand new engine given one manufacturer will tend to get the upper hand?
rznfqb, via Instagram

Any time that the regulations change with either the engine or chassis, there is an opportunity to get it right or get it wrong. Everyone follows the path of best returns from their research, but sometimes you can go down the wrong path - just as Renault did in 2014 and Honda did in '15.

