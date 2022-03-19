Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya lets rip with his opinions over F1 2022

As Formula 1 embarks on a bold new era this year, starting with this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, we caught up with one of the most versatile racers of the current generation, Juan Pablo Montoya, to get his thoughts about the next chapter in grand prix racing’s illustrious history.

Listen to this article

Montoya is never one to mince his words, so it was no surprise that when he visited our Miami offices ahead of the season opener he gave his honest (but also expert) opinion about the new season! 

A former F1 driver himself, with seven victories to his name for sport’s heavyweights BMW Williams and McLaren, JPM predicts a multi-team battle at the front in 2022, as Ferrari aims to take on Mercedes and Red Bull following an encouraging performance in pre-season testing.

Montoya is convinced that George Russell will do a fine job at Mercedes, despite having seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the other side of the garage. Likewise, he remains convinced of Sergio Perez’s potential at Red Bull, where he will again team up with reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Montoya also thinks that F1’s efforts to improve the quality of racing by simplifying various aspects of the car, including the front wings, will pay dividends, as attested by the initial reaction from the drivers in both Bahrain and Barcelona.

He also approved of how F1’s new breed of cars are a ‘handful’ to drive, putting the onus on those behind the wheel to get the best performance out of them.

Naturally, the Colombian was asked about a potential entry from Andretti, a team he competed against for several years during his foray into the IndyCar series in 2014-16.

Montoya, 46, also spoke in length about the possibility of an American driver entering F1 for the first time since Alexander Rossi’s part campaign in 2015, with both Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward being linked to grand prix drives.

Load comments

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain Prime

The times that put Red Bull in a league of its own so far in Bahrain

On the final day when Formula 1 teams attempt to disguise true performance levels from rivals ahead of the sessions that truly count, Red Bull moved into a class above the rest. Its pace compared to the competition looks set to give it a major advantage at the 2022 opener in Bahrain...

Formula 1
13 h
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Prime

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
