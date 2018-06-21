Inside Renault's F1 Tour de France

The return of the French Grand Prix is big news for a country with such a proud F1 history. Anthony Rowlinson joined Renault and Nico Hulkenberg on the Cote d’Azur during their whistle-stop tour of southern France, ahead of the big event...

A balding, portly man leans from the balcony of his first-floor apartment, which overlooks the swooningly lovely Mediterranean bay on which the French seaside town of St-Raphael is built.

He's just seen a Renault Formula 1 car pull up outside the cafe above which his flat is located.