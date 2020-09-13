Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
03 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

shares
comments
Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in
By:

Mercedes partner Ineos has been linked with a deal that could result in it taking a team shareholding, but a full takeover of the outfit is believed to be unlikely.

Former grand prix boss Eddie Jordan fuelled speculation about the move in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, as he suggested that Ineos and its CEO was about to launch a £700 million buyout of the Mercedes F1 team.

Jordan said: “The ownership of the team is going to be taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

"The Ineos name is already on the side of the car anyway and they have this technological partnership, so this is a nice way out for Mercedes.

“The team will be called Ineos but it will still be run from the factory in Brackley and Mercedes will retain a 30 per cent share in it. It will not be known as Mercedes any more and Toto Wolff, the team principal, will no longer be in charge.”

Such a dramatic exit for Mercedes is understood to be unlikely however, with the German car manufacturer having been clear in recent months that it is fully committed to remaining in F1 as a works team for many years to come.

However, what cannot be ruled out is Ineos ramping up its involvement in the outfit by buying a shareholding on the back of it becoming a major sponsor and technical partner earlier this year.

Mercedes still has to decide what will happen to the 10 percent of shares that were owned by Niki Lauda, and it could be that Ineos steps in and purchases those to firm up its commitment.

Furthermore, it is not impossible that Mercedes (which owns 60 percent of the team) or Wolff (who owns 30 percent) could also sell some of their equity.

Mercedes has declined to elaborate on whether or not such a scenario could play out.

A spokesman said “We ask for your understanding that we don't comment on rumour and speculation.”

Read Also:

Regarding Wolff’s future, the Austrian is expected to confirm soon that he is moving into a revised role with the outfit, as he wishes to change the scope of his responsibilities as team principal.

Last week, Wolff admitted that running the team for eight years had taken a lot out of him.

“I love this team and I get along with [Mercedes CEO] Ola Kallenius fantastically,” said Wolff. “I think this is my place.

“It is just that eight years in this team as a team principal are taking its toll, and this is something that I’m reflecting on.”

As well as being a valuable contributor to Mercedes’ sponsorship portfolio alongside title sponsor Petronas, Ineos is involved in a performance partnership with Mercedes which involves its Tour de France-winning cycling team and a new Applied Science division.

Related video

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon

Previous article

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon

Next article

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

31m
2
Formula 1

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz

1h
4
FIA F3

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race

18m
5
Formula 1

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

6m

Latest news

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1
Formula 1

FIA to clampdown on slow pit entry under safety car in F1

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in
Formula 1

Ineos in link to Mercedes Formula 1 buy-in

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon
Formula 1

Confidence key to improved Mugello form, says Albon

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz
Formula 1

F1 should learn from Mugello's cambered corners, says Sainz

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams
Formula 1

Wolff defends F1’s $200 million fee for new teams

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.